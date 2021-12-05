US makes COVID test mandatory for all passengers amid Omicron threat

The new procedure will go into effect on December 6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Department of Health and Human Services.

In the face of an increasing number of instances of the novel Omicron form, the United States has made it obligatory for all entering travellers, including those from India, to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or confirmation of recovery from the virus. The new procedure will go into effect on December 6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Department of Health and Human Services. Officials from the Indian government advised Indian-American community leaders that this revision changes COVID-19 testing standards for air passengers two years of age or older boarding a trip to the United States.

According to the new modified order, travellers travelling for the United States from a foreign nation at or after 12:01 AM EST (5:01 AM GMT or 10:31 AM IST) on December 6, 2021, must present a negative COVID-19 viral test result obtained no more than one day before departure. Documentation of a negative SARS-CoV-2 virus test result from a specimen obtained no more than one calendar day before the passenger's trip to the United States, or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the previous 90 days before they board their aircraft.

According to officials, flight travellers will also be asked to certify the accuracy of the information they submit in the form of attestation. The order employs one day rather than a 24-hour time frame to provide greater freedom for the air passenger and aircraft operator. The circular indicated that by employing a 1-day window, test acceptability is independent of the flight time or the time of day the test sample was obtained. For example, if flight AI191/(BOM-EWR) departs at 01:30 AM IST on a Tuesday, passengers may board with a negative test taken any time on the previous calendar day, i.e., on Monday.

On Saturday, three more instances of the omicron variety were discovered in New York, bringing the total number of cases in the state to eight. Seven of the new instances were discovered in New York City. Massachusetts and Washington disclosed their first instances, a day after New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.