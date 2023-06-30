Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Twitter & Tesla boss Elon Musk use small doses of 'ketamine' to manage depression?

    Elon Musk has told people he is taking small doses of ketamine to treat depression and has been seen taking the drug recreationally as well, according to a recent media report.

    Does Twitter Tesla boss Elon Musk use small doses of ketamine to manage depression
    Billionaire Elon Musk certainly knows how to grab attention, and this time was no exception. According to media reports, the Twitter CEO uses hallucinogenic medication ketamine in small amounts to manage depression and occasionally consumes full dosages when he goes to parties. The reports quoted people who have seen him using ketamine and other people who had direct knowledge about the same.

    Musk has disclosed to his buddies that he uses the medication in microdoses to treat his depression. He even referred to ketamine as a "better option" in a Twitter post on depression. "Depression is over-diagnosed in the US, but for some people, it really is a brain chemistry issue. But zombifying people with SSRIs for sure happens way too much. From what I've seen with friends, ketamine taken occasionally is a better option," he wrote.

    Ketamine is a kind of anaesthetic that also has some psychedelic properties. It can only be obtained with a doctor's prescription. The medication is available as white powder, liquid, or tablet form. In a separate tweet, the Tesla CEO discussed the "benefits" of ketamine.

    Various media reports suggest that microdosing, or taking extremely little doses of a drug, has grown popular in Silicon Valley, where CEOs use LSD and other drugs in microscopic amounts to increase their attention and creativity.

    Due to his drug use in the past, Musk has faced criticism. After using marijuana on a podcast with Joe Rogan in 2018, the billionaire claimed that he and the "whole of SpaceX" have to undergo drug testing for a year in 2022. 

