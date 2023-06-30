Bizarre! 33-year-old UK woman quits teaching job, becomes professional mermaid

A woman has ditched her career as an English teacher to become a full-time professional mermaid. Moss Green decided to become a mermaid after seeing a man dressed as a merman coming out of the sea on her local beach.

Moss Green, 33, moved to Sicily in 2016 to teach English, and was looking for a new hobby in the pandemic. Green, who is originally from the UK, described the first-time experience as "exhilarating and exciting". She continued by saying that she felt "more in contact with nature and the sea" when she practised swimming while wearing a tail.

"One day, all of a sudden, I saw this charmed merman emerge from the water, and then he dove back in, but this time, what came out was a tail, not legs. It was quite amazing to see on the isolated beach, and at that point, it was crystal apparent to me that I wanted mermaiding as a new pastime since it was something unique and I could do it by myself," she told media.

The pastime changed into a career when the woman received a job offer on the adjacent island of Lampedusa through Instagram two years later. To become a certified mermaid, she received training on how to dive, hold her breath underwater, and do feats.

"I needed to be able to breathe underwater, dive down a specific depth, rotate around, swim with my face to the sky, and name various fish. Because summer has just begun, I can only hold my breath for approximately a minute at a time," the professional mermaid added.

Green asserts that despite making less money than she did before, she is "happier than ever" and has "no regrets" about her decision to change jobs. She also puts in roughly 12 hours a day during the summer doing boat trips and teaching visitors how to swim like fish.