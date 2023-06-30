Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bizarre! 33-year-old UK woman quits teaching job, becomes professional mermaid

    A woman has ditched her career as an English teacher to become a full-time professional mermaid. Moss Green decided to become a mermaid after seeing a man dressed as a merman coming out of the sea on her local beach.
     

    Bizarre 33 year old UK woman quits teaching job becomes professional mermaid gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    In a bizarre incident, a 33-year-old English teacher from Italy left her job to become a professional mermaid. She decided to start "mermaiding" after seeing a "magical merman" costumed person emerge from the water on a nearby beach as she was seeking for a new hobby during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to media reports.

    Moss Green, 33, moved to Sicily in 2016 to teach English, and was looking for a new hobby in the pandemic. Green, who is originally from the UK, described the first-time experience as "exhilarating and exciting".  She continued by saying that she felt "more in contact with nature and the sea" when she practised swimming while wearing a tail.

    Also Read | SHOCKING! Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage

    "One day, all of a sudden, I saw this charmed merman emerge from the water, and then he dove back in, but this time, what came out was a tail, not legs. It was quite amazing to see on the isolated beach, and at that point, it was crystal apparent to me that I wanted mermaiding as a new pastime since it was something unique and I could do it by myself," she told media.

    The pastime changed into a career when the woman received a job offer on the adjacent island of Lampedusa through Instagram two years later. To become a certified mermaid, she received training on how to dive, hold her breath underwater, and do feats.

    "I needed to be able to breathe underwater, dive down a specific depth, rotate around, swim with my face to the sky, and name various fish. Because summer has just begun, I can only hold my breath for approximately a minute at a time," the professional mermaid added.

    Also Read | Virgin Galactic achieves milestone with successful first commercial spaceflight; Check out ticket price

    Green asserts that despite making less money than she did before, she is "happier than ever" and has "no regrets" about her decision to change jobs. She also puts in roughly 12 hours a day during the summer doing boat trips and teaching visitors how to swim like fish.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Man continues to eat sandwich calmly as rioters clash with cops in France; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Man continues to eat sandwich calmly as rioters clash with cops in France; video goes viral

    SHOCKING Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage snt

    SHOCKING! Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage

    Virgin Galactic achieves milestone with successful first commercial spaceflight check out tickets price gcw

    Virgin Galactic achieves milestone with successful first commercial spaceflight; Check out ticket price

    Chinese spy balloon did not collect any information: Pentagon AJR

    Chinese spy balloon did not collect any information: Pentagon

    Vladimir Putin cites 'big friend' Narendra Modi's Make in India idea, says Russia must emulate it

    Vladimir Putin cites 'big friend' Narendra Modi's Make in India idea, says Russia must emulate it (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    7 reasons why you should include yogurt in daily diet AJR

    7 reasons why you should include yogurt in daily diet

    Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

    Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

    Kerala: Motor Vehicle department slaps fine on KSEB, latter pulls plug over delay in bill payments anr

    Kerala: Motor Vehicle Department slaps fine on KSEB, latter pulls plug over delay in bill payments

    WATCH Man continues to eat sandwich calmly as rioters clash with cops in France; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Man continues to eat sandwich calmly as rioters clash with cops in France; video goes viral

    Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone-7 divas in sexy bikini RBA

    Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone-7 divas in sexy bikini

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon