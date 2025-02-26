Disaster averted as US flight aborts landing at last minute to avoid collision with jet (WATCH)

A Southwest Airlines plane narrowly avoided colliding with a private jet during landing at Chicago Midway Airport. 

Disaster averted as US flight aborts landing at last minute to avoid collision with jet (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

A major accident was averted at Chicago Midway International Airport in the US on Tuesday. Thanks to the quick thinking and alertness of a pilot. A Southwest Airlines plane was about to land. Just as the plane was about to touch down on the runway, the pilot saw another plane coming onto the runway. If the landing had proceeded, the two planes would have collided, causing a major accident.

The pilot immediately decided to abort the landing and took the plane back into the air. This averted a potential collision. Later, after the runway was clear, the Southwest Airlines plane landed safely. The incident was caught on camera. In the video, the plane can be seen narrowly avoiding colliding with the private jet.

Southwest Airlines has confirmed that Southwest Flight 2504 safely landed after avoiding another aircraft on the runway. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) stated that the business jet had entered the runway without permission.

Also read: Chhattisgarh SHOCKER: 9-year-old injured as students plan blast in washroom in an attempt to target teacher

The Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane had arrived in Chicago from Omaha. The plane attempted to land on runway 31C. At the same time, the flight spotted a Challenger 350 private jet crossing the same runway. The pilot took swift action and performed a go-around maneuver. During this maneuver, the plane quickly gained altitude.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the matter. A similar incident was about to occur on a runway in Los Angeles. A jet carrying the Gonzaga University men's basketball team from Washington came close to another plane that was taking off. The accident was averted due to the immediate intervention of the air traffic controller.

Also read: In significant move, Telangana government orders Telugu as compulsory subject in schools

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Donald Trump announces 'Gold Card' plan offering US residency to wealthy foreigners for USD 5 million anr

Trump announces 'Gold Card' plan offering US residency to wealthy foreigners for USD 5 million

Nepal hosts six former Indian Army Chiefs for special pooja at Pashupatinath temple on eve of Maha Shivaratri anr

Nepal hosts six former Indian Army Chiefs for special pooja at Pashupatinath temple on eve of Maha Shivaratri

Denmark moves to ban smartphone use in schools, citing negative impact on children dmn

Denmark moves to ban smartphone use in schools, citing negative impact on children

Zakir Naik visits Pakistan with VIP security as Malaysia lifts ban on his speeches ddr

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik visits Pakistan, gets VIP security (WATCH)

Fake AI video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet plays out at US Govt building

AI deepfake of Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet plays on HUD screens, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Recent Stories

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

MG Hector price DROPS! Limited-time offer with savings up to Rs 2.40 lakh gcw

MG Hector price DROPS! Limited-time offer with savings up to Rs 2.40 lakh

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja

Gujarat: 'Shivling' stolen from Dwarka temple on Mahashivratri eve; police launch search anr

Gujarat: 'Shivling' stolen from Dwarka temple on Mahashivratri eve; police launch search

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon