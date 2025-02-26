Disaster averted as US flight aborts landing at last minute to avoid collision with jet (WATCH)

A major accident was averted at Chicago Midway International Airport in the US on Tuesday. Thanks to the quick thinking and alertness of a pilot. A Southwest Airlines plane was about to land. Just as the plane was about to touch down on the runway, the pilot saw another plane coming onto the runway. If the landing had proceeded, the two planes would have collided, causing a major accident.

The pilot immediately decided to abort the landing and took the plane back into the air. This averted a potential collision. Later, after the runway was clear, the Southwest Airlines plane landed safely. The incident was caught on camera. In the video, the plane can be seen narrowly avoiding colliding with the private jet.

NEW: Planes nearly collide at Midway Airport in Chicago, Illinois, forcing a Southwest plane to abort the landing.



A small jet could be seen crossing the runway, forcing the Southwest plane to touch and go.



The incident was similar to an incident at LAX in December, where the… pic.twitter.com/P9MzCFgD1l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2025

Southwest Airlines has confirmed that Southwest Flight 2504 safely landed after avoiding another aircraft on the runway. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) stated that the business jet had entered the runway without permission.

The Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane had arrived in Chicago from Omaha. The plane attempted to land on runway 31C. At the same time, the flight spotted a Challenger 350 private jet crossing the same runway. The pilot took swift action and performed a go-around maneuver. During this maneuver, the plane quickly gained altitude.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the matter. A similar incident was about to occur on a runway in Los Angeles. A jet carrying the Gonzaga University men's basketball team from Washington came close to another plane that was taking off. The accident was averted due to the immediate intervention of the air traffic controller.

