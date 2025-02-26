Chhattisgarh SHOCKER: 9-year-old injured as students plan blast in washroom in an attempt to target teacher

A shocking incident at a private school in Chhattisgarh has left a nine-year-old girl severely injured after a group of students planted sodium in a washroom cistern, triggering an explosion.

Raipur: In an unusual incident at a private school in Chhattisgarh, five students from Classes VIII and IX, including three girls, allegedly orchestrated an explosion in a school washroom to target a teacher they were displeased with, police reported on Monday. The students reportedly purchased a piece of sodium online and placed it inside a cistern. Upon contact with water, the chemical reacted and exploded. However, instead of harming their intended target, the blast seriously injured a nine-year-old girl last week.

Bilaspur SP Rajnesh Singh informed TOI that four of the accused students have been detained and sent to rehabilitation homes, where they will undergo counseling. The fifth student, who is yet to be taken into custody, is currently staying with a relative and will soon be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in unraveling the mystery behind the school blast, according to the SP. A special investigative team, led by the district education officer and including principals from multiple schools, is also conducting a separate inquiry.

Initially, the blast had perplexed investigators. The presence of chemical burns on the victim, combined with the absence of shrapnel, suggested that the incident was not caused by a conventional explosive or the work of a trained professional.

There was no clear motive to target the child. “It’s indeed a very strange case,” said Bilaspur SP.

Bilaspur SP Rajnesh Singh stated that CCTV footage from the school played a key role in solving the case. "It helped identify the students responsible for placing sodium inside the school washroom," he said.

Investigators revealed that the students were upset with a teacher and wanted to retaliate. They had come across a social media video demonstrating sodium’s explosive reaction with water, police said. Acting on this idea, one of the students used her aunt’s account to purchase sodium online, while the others placed it inside the cistern, intending for it to detonate when flushed.

Unaware of the dangerous plot, the nine-year-old girl entered the washroom on February 21. As soon as she flushed, a sudden explosion occurred. Hearing the blast and her cries, school staff rushed to help but found the door locked. They forcefully broke it open and discovered the child collapsed, her body covered in burns. She was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Her parents, still in shock, filed an FIR. The incident has deeply unsettled other parents, who are now demanding swift action against those responsible and have warned of protests if justice is not served.

Latest Videos