Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar sparked fresh controversy on Monday with his bold remarks regarding the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Speaking to reporters, Wadettiwar questioned the government's narrative surrounding the attack and demanded direct accountability.

“The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this?... Some people say that this did not happen,” Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said blasting govt for its handling of the attack.

“Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country,” he added.

Questioning the security lapse, the Congress MLA said, “26 people have been killed in Pahalgam. Why was there no security? What was your intelligence doing? This isn't govt's failure? But nobody talks about this? They only say they (terrorists) killed people after asking them if they were Hindu… Terrorists don't have any religion, don't do all this…”

The terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, and injured several others. Victim's families have shared that the terrorists handpicked Hindu men and shot them at point-blank range, killing them on the spot.

It has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted swift diplomatic and strategic countermeasures from the Indian government.

India has cracked down hard against Pakistan, suspected of having played a key role in the Pahalgam terror attack. New Delhi has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals. Islamabad has responded that it has the right to suspend all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla Agreement.