Delta Airlines crash: How it happened – Timeline, survivor accounts, injuries & key details

A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Toronto flipped upside down upon landing at Pearson International Airport, with all 80 passengers safely evacuated. While strong winds and snow were factors, experts are investigating the possibility of a missing right wing.

A Delta Airlines Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft attempting to land at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday faced a terrifying ordeal as it flipped upside down upon touchdown, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred amid strong winds and snowy conditions, though officials are still determining the exact cause. Remarkably, all 80 passengers and crew members on board were safely evacuated, with only minor injuries reported.

Images from the scene showed the aircraft resting on its roof, missing at least one wing, as emergency teams responded swiftly.

Timeline of events: How the Delta Airlines crash unfolded

On Monday afternoon, Delta Flight 4819, a Bombardier CRJ-900, was approaching Toronto Pearson International Airport after departing from Minneapolis. At 2:10 PM local time, air traffic control cleared the aircraft for landing, warning of potential turbulence due to another plane ahead. At around 3:30 PM, as the aircraft touched down on the snow-covered runway, it flipped upside down, coming to a rest on its roof. Firefighters and emergency teams quickly responded, helping evacuate all 80 people on board.

Survivor accounts: Moments of terror inside the cabin

Passengers recalled a terrifying descent as the aircraft struggled against strong winds. “Everything seemed normal until we felt a sudden jolt,” said one survivor. “Next thing we knew, we were upside down.” Despite the chaos, passengers and crew remained calm, using the plane’s front and rear doors to evacuate onto the snowy tarmac. Some described seeing fire crews spraying water on the overturned aircraft while helping passengers to safety.

Extent of injuries: A miraculous escape

Despite the severity of the crash, injuries were minimal. A pediatric patient and two adults were transported to local hospitals for treatment, but most passengers escaped with only minor cuts and bruises. Airport CEO Deborah Flint expressed relief, stating, “We are grateful that there was no loss of life and only relatively minor injuries.”

What caused the crash? Investigation underway

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. Aviation experts have pointed to harsh weather conditions, with wind gusts reaching 65 km/h (40 mph), but the discovery that the plane was missing a right wing has raised further questions. Experts say a missing wing could cause a sudden loss of stability, potentially leading to the aircraft flipping. Authorities are analyzing the flight data and cockpit voice recorders to determine the full sequence of events.

Airport disruptions and ongoing safety measures

Following the crash, Toronto Pearson Airport temporarily halted all flights, with two runways remaining closed for further investigation. Normal operations resumed by 5 PM, but safety officials are closely monitoring the situation. Delta Airlines has pledged full cooperation with investigators to uncover the root cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.

