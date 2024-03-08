Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Communications gear in Chinese cranes? US probe sparks spying concern

    The House Committee on Homeland Security and House Select Committee on China found that cellular modems, not documented in contracts between US ports and the manufacturer ZPMC, were already installed on the cranes during inspections. The discovery has raised alarm about vulnerabilities in US port infrastructure

    A new United States congressional investigation has revealed that some Chinese-made cranes deployed at ports across the US contain undocumented communications equipment. This has triggered concerns of potential surveillance or sabotage. The probe, led by the House Committee on Homeland Security and House Select Committee on China, focused on over 200 Chinese-manufactured cranes installed at US ports amid escalating tensions between the US and China over national security issues.

    The investigation found that the equipment, including cellular modems for remote communication, was not listed in any contracts between US ports and the Chinese crane manufacturer, ZPMC. Congressional sources disclosed that the modems were discovered already installed on the cranes during inspections conducted by US port personnel in China.

    According to a congressional aide familiar with the investigation, the modems were found on multiple occasions on ZPMC cranes, raising concerns about potential vulnerabilities in US port infrastructure. Representative Mark Green, the Republican chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, emphasized the risks posed by these vulnerabilities, stating that they could facilitate espionage and disrupt supply chains, significantly impacting the nation's economy.

    ZPMC, in response to the investigation, reiterated its commitment to adhering to laws and regulations in all countries where it operates, emphasizing its dedication to providing high-quality products and services worldwide.

    Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, dismissed claims of security risks associated with Chinese-made cranes as "entirely paranoia," denouncing US efforts to obstruct normal economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

    Ship-to-shore cranes play a critical role in the movement of goods through US maritime ports, which contribute trillions of dollars to the economy annually. Chinese-made cranes constitute a significant portion of these cranes, raising concerns about potential cyber vulnerabilities due to their remote control capabilities.

    In response to these concerns, the Biden administration announced plans to invest $20 billion in new US-made port infrastructure, including domestically manufactured cranes considered to pose fewer security risks. Experts in the maritime and oil and gas sectors underscored the prevalence of hardware, such as cellular modems, used for remote maintenance in machinery. However, the embedding of modems directly into crane operational systems bypass traditional IT security defences, prompting calls for enhanced security assessments by government and industry stakeholders.

