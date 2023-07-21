Cluster bombs in Ukraine: Why these controversial munitions are banned by 120 countries

The use of controversial cluster munitions supplied by the US in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia triggers outrage while raising ethical and humanitarian concerns.

In a statement from White House spokesman John Kirby, it was revealed that Ukraine is using controversial cluster munitions supplied by the United States in their counteroffensive against Russia. Kirby stated that the Ukrainians have reported using these munitions effectively. "We have gotten some initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they're using them quite effectively," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. However, this announcement has sparked outrage from some allies and humanitarian groups, given the controversial nature of cluster bombs and their potential impact on civilians.

What are cluster bombs?

Cluster bombs are weapons that open in the air and release smaller "bomblets" over a wide area. These bomblets are designed to target tanks, equipment, and troops, allowing for simultaneous attacks on multiple targets. The concern lies in their high dud rate, which means a significant number of bomblets do not explode upon impact, leaving unexploded ordnance scattered on the ground. The US claims that the cluster munitions supplied to Ukraine have a much lower failure rate (less than 2.35%) compared to traditional cluster bombs.

Is using cluster bombs a war crime?

The use of cluster bombs itself does not inherently violate international law. However, using them indiscriminately against civilians can be considered a violation of international humanitarian law. The legality of their use depends on whether the targets are legitimate military objectives and whether adequate precautions are taken to prevent harm to civilians. Over 120 countries have joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions, committing to abstain from using, producing, transferring, or stockpiling these weapons. Notably, the US, Russia, and Ukraine have not signed this agreement.

Where have they been used?

Cluster bombs have been deployed in various recent conflicts involving US forces. In the ongoing 17-month conflict in Ukraine, both Russia and Ukraine have been reported to use cluster munitions, leading to international concern. The Syrian government forces used cluster bombs during the country's civil war, often causing civilian casualties and damaging infrastructure. Israel's use of cluster bombs in civilian areas during the 1982 invasion of south Lebanon also drew criticism. In the 2006 war with Hezbollah, Israel reportedly fired around four million cluster munitions into Lebanon. Additionally, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen allegedly used cluster bombs in their war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The US has also used cluster munitions during its invasion of Afghanistan. In the first three years of the conflict, the US-led coalition dropped over 1,500 cluster bombs in Afghanistan. This history of cluster bomb usage raises concerns about their impact on civilian populations and potential long-term consequences for affected regions.

The use of cluster munitions in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict has drawn international attention and controversy. While cluster bombs themselves may not be deemed illegal under international law, their potential to cause indiscriminate harm to civilians and leave unexploded ordnance raises serious ethical and humanitarian concerns. The situation calls for continued scrutiny and calls for accountability from all parties involved to ensure the protection of civilian lives and adherence to international humanitarian standards.