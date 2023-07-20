Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    White House raises alarm over possible Russian attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea

    The White House issues a warning about Russia's potential targeting of civilian shipping in the Black Sea amid escalating tensions and destruction of Ukrainian grain facilities.

    White House raises alarm over possible Russian attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    On Wednesday, the White House issued a warning, expressing concern that Russia might escalate its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea. Adam Hodge, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, revealed that US officials had received information indicating that Russia had recently laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

    Hodge emphasized that this move by Russia seemed to be part of a coordinated effort to justify any future attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea while trying to shift blame onto Ukraine for these potential attacks.

    Also read: Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS Summit in South Africa amid arrest threat

    "We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks," he said.

    Furthermore, Russia had already declared that all ships proceeding to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea would be viewed as potential carriers of military cargo. According to US information, Russia had placed additional sea mines in the vicinity of Ukrainian ports, heightening the concerns for civilian shipping safety.

    The situation escalated further when Russia targeted Ukraine's grain export ports in Odesa with missiles and drones on July 18 and 19. This ruthless attack resulted in the destruction of agricultural infrastructure and a staggering loss of 60,000 tons of grain.

    "In addition to this coordinated effort in the Black Sea, we have already observed that Russia targeted Ukraine's grain export ports in Odesa with missiles and drones on July 18 and 19, resulting in the destruction of agricultural infrastructure and 60,000 tons of grain," he said.

    Also read: MI6 door 'is always open': UK spy chief Richard Moore urges unhappy Russians to share secrets (WATCH)

    In response, Ukraine accused Russia of causing significant damage to grain export infrastructure during the "hellish" overnight strikes. Despite the attacks, Ukraine remains resolute in its determination to continue grain exports through its Black Sea ports and not be intimidated by such aggressive actions.

    The situation in the Black Sea region remains tense, with the White House urging caution and expressing concern over the potential risks to civilian shipping and the critical grain trade in the area. Diplomatic efforts and international attention are crucial to addressing the mounting tensions and preventing any further escalation of hostilities in the region.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters amazes onlookers; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters amazes onlookers; video goes viral

    Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS Summit in South Africa amid arrest threat snt

    Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS Summit in South Africa amid arrest threat

    WATCH Mesmerizing golden waterspout on Russia's Kama river captivates internet users snt

    WATCH: Mesmerizing golden waterspout on Russia's Kama River captivates internet users

    MI6 door 'is always open': UK spy chief Richard Moore urges unhappy Russians to share secrets (WATCH) snt

    MI6 door 'is always open': UK spy chief Richard Moore urges unhappy Russians to share secrets (WATCH)

    Jordan restaurant provides nap opportunity for those indulging in high-fat national dish Mansaf snt

    Jordan restaurant provides nap opportunity for those indulging in high-fat national dish Mansaf

    Recent Stories

    6 ways to keep your house smelling good gcw eai

    6 ways to keep your house smelling good

    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27 vkp

    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27

    Instagram rolls out templates for Reels users can choose audio AR effects more gcw

    Instagram rolls out templates for Reels; users can choose audio, AR effects & more

    International Chess Day 2023: Know some Chess Champions from India anr

    International Chess Day 2023: Know some Chess Champions from India

    HOT photos: 'Bawaal' stars Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan set social media ablaze RBA

    HOT photos: 'Bawaal' stars Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan set social media ablaze

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon