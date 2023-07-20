White House raises alarm over possible Russian attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea

The White House issues a warning about Russia's potential targeting of civilian shipping in the Black Sea amid escalating tensions and destruction of Ukrainian grain facilities.

On Wednesday, the White House issued a warning, expressing concern that Russia might escalate its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea. Adam Hodge, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, revealed that US officials had received information indicating that Russia had recently laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

Hodge emphasized that this move by Russia seemed to be part of a coordinated effort to justify any future attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea while trying to shift blame onto Ukraine for these potential attacks.

Also read: Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS Summit in South Africa amid arrest threat

"We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks," he said.

Furthermore, Russia had already declared that all ships proceeding to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea would be viewed as potential carriers of military cargo. According to US information, Russia had placed additional sea mines in the vicinity of Ukrainian ports, heightening the concerns for civilian shipping safety.

The situation escalated further when Russia targeted Ukraine's grain export ports in Odesa with missiles and drones on July 18 and 19. This ruthless attack resulted in the destruction of agricultural infrastructure and a staggering loss of 60,000 tons of grain.

"In addition to this coordinated effort in the Black Sea, we have already observed that Russia targeted Ukraine's grain export ports in Odesa with missiles and drones on July 18 and 19, resulting in the destruction of agricultural infrastructure and 60,000 tons of grain," he said.

Also read: MI6 door 'is always open': UK spy chief Richard Moore urges unhappy Russians to share secrets (WATCH)

In response, Ukraine accused Russia of causing significant damage to grain export infrastructure during the "hellish" overnight strikes. Despite the attacks, Ukraine remains resolute in its determination to continue grain exports through its Black Sea ports and not be intimidated by such aggressive actions.

The situation in the Black Sea region remains tense, with the White House urging caution and expressing concern over the potential risks to civilian shipping and the critical grain trade in the area. Diplomatic efforts and international attention are crucial to addressing the mounting tensions and preventing any further escalation of hostilities in the region.