Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert

    The World has more concerning news from China as another wave and outbreak of respiratory illness could be on the verge as China’s National Health Commission has warned the Chinese people of a major outbreak this winter.

    China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    China has been grappling with mycoplasma-caused pneumonia which has caused an overwhelming effect on the Chinese healthcare system. The hospitals in mainland China are flooded with childrens going through respiratory issues. The respiratory outbreak has got everyone’s attention bringing back the gruesome memories of the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020.

    The outbreak has given a major headache for China and has also seen the World Health Organization (WHO) in action taking note from Beijing. However, China has refuted that the mycoplasma-caused pneumonia outbreak has anything to do with a new or an unusual pathogen. According to health experts in China, an existing pathogen is likely behind the outbreak as only childrens have been infected and not adults.

    Also Read: AI-generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN)

    Jin Dong-yan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong said, “We don’t think there is a major issue there or there is some unknown disease or something that is hidden. We have no evidence for that. The fact that only children are affected suggests this is most likely to be an existing pathogen. If it’s a new pathogen it should mostly hit adults. It looks like it’s something adults have got accustomed to.”

    The existing mycoplasma-caused pneumonia wave is declining as the admission of new patients in hospitals has gone down recently in mainland China. However, China’s National Health Commission sounded an alarm among the Chinese people with the warning of a new respiratory outbreak in the winter which could go on till the spring.

    Taiwan has been on an alert over the respiratory outbreak given frequent exchanges with the Chinese mainland. Currently, no unusual pathogen has been detected in Taiwan and that nation is completely focused on its upcoming general elections. According to Airfinity, other countries such as Denmark, Sweden, and Singapore have also seen an uptick in respiratory illness cases.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Legal proceedings begin for 6 teenagers accused in beheading French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020 AJR

    Legal proceedings begin for 6 teenagers accused in beheading French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020

    Author Paul Lynch triumphs with 'Prophet Song,' wins 2023 Booker Prize AJR

    Author Paul Lynch triumphs with 'Prophet Song,' wins 2023 Booker Prize

    WATCH Footage of 9-year-old Israeli boy's helicopter journey to freedom after 49 days in Hamas captivity snt

    WATCH: Footage of 9-year-old Israeli boy's helicopter journey to freedom after 49 days in Hamas captivity

    Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages, 3 Thai nationals and 1 Russian snt

    Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages, 3 Thai nationals and 1 Russian

    4 Indian crew members among several missing after cargo ship sinks near Greece; dramatic video goes viral snt

    4 Indian crew members among several missing after cargo ship sinks near Greece; dramatic video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups vkp

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar reveals alleged attack by Pradeep Antony supporter; shares photo SHG

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar reveals alleged attack by Pradeep Antony supporter; shares photo

    Feels good to be back Hardik Pandya rejoices return to Mumbai Indians with throwback video (WATCH) snt

    'Feels good to be back': Hardik Pandya rejoices return to Mumbai Indians with throwback video (WATCH)

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi attacks BRS, says 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship with BJP' AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi attacks BRS, says 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship with BJP'

    Want to work at Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals traits you should have gcw

    Want to work at Apple? CEO Tim Cook reveals traits you should have

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon