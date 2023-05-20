Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China to skip G20 meeting in Kashmir, calls it 'disputed territory'; India responds

    G20 meeting: China will skip the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, saying that it is "firmly opposed” to holding such meetings in the "disputed territory". India has countered the objection by saying it is free to hold meetings on its own territory.

    First Published May 20, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Days after China, in a joint statement with Pakistan, raked up the Kashmir issue, it has now announced that it would not attend the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled for Jammu and Kashmir next week. According to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, the country is "firmly opposed" to hosting such gatherings in the "disputed territory," according to news agency PTI.

    In answer to a query, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that "China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory." The third meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group will be hosted by India from May 22 to May 24 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

    India responded to the criticism by asserting that it is allowed to conduct gatherings on its own soil. It asserted that regular relations with China depend on there being peace and tranquilly on its border. It said on Friday peace and tranquility on its border is essential for normal ties with China.

    Earlier, Pakistan has also opposed India's decision to hold a G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir. India has dismissed the objections of its neighbouring nation. India has previously slammed statements from Beijing and Islamabad on Jammu and Kashmir. 

    According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the G20 summit in Srinagar is a "big opportunity" for Jammu and Kashmir to demonstrate its full potential. Taking place in Srinagar, he claimed, will send a positive message to the entire world and the nation.

    Since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked in 2019 and it was divided into two union territories, this is the first significant international event to take place there. The summit in Srinagar is anticipated to draw about 60 G20 representatives. Earlier, it was anticipated that the meeting would draw more than 100 delegates.

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
