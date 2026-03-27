China and India have congratulated Balendra 'Balen' Shah on becoming Nepal's 47th Prime Minister. The 35-year-old former Kathmandu Mayor's Rastriya Swatantra Party emerged as the largest party in the recent elections, marking his meteoric rise.

The Chinese government has formally extended its well-wishes to Nepal's leadership following the latest political transition in the Himalayan nation. Beijing expressed its commitment to maintaining a robust bilateral relationship, highlighting the importance of long-standing ties between the two neighbouring countries.

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In a post on X, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated, "China congratulates Prime Minister Balendra Shah @ShahBalen on the assumption of office and stands ready to work with Nepal's new government to further strengthen traditional friendship and practical cooperation." China congratulates Prime Minister Balendra Shah @ShahBalen on the assumption of office and stands ready to work with Nepal’s new government to further strengthen traditional friendship and practical cooperation. #Nepal pic.twitter.com/eUqUrl4x03 — CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) March 27, 2026

Echoing this regional support, PM Modi on Friday extended wishes to Balendra 'Balen' Shah on his swearing-in as Nepal's Prime Minister. He expressed optimism and looked forward to working closely to take forward the India-Nepal friendship.

PM Modi made the remarks in a post on X, noting that Shah's appointment reflects the trust of the people of Nepal in his leadership. He emphasised that working together would further strengthen the ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu for the greater benefit of the people. "Warm congratulations to Mr. Balendra Shah on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Your appointment reflects the trust reposed in your leadership by the people of Nepal. I look forward to working closely with you to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights for the mutual benefit of our two peoples," PM Modi said on X.

From Mayor to Prime Minister: Balen's Journey

The diplomatic outreach follows the official ceremony where Balendra Shah 'Balen' was sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister at the Office of the President on Friday. Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy after appointing Shah earlier in the day under Article 76(1) of the Constitution. The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, National Assembly Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal, former prime ministers, senior officials, and members of the diplomatic community.

As the 47th Prime Minister of Nepal, Balen stands as one of the youngest persons to ever lead the Himalayan nation. This milestone was preceded on Thursday afternoon by Balen taking the oath of secrecy as a member of the House of Representatives (HoR). Shah's rise to power marks a meteoric journey that began in 2022. As a structural engineer often seen in his signature black rectangular sunglasses, and with a background in the underground rap scene, he did the unthinkable by dismantling the established political machinery to become the Mayor of Kathmandu. Running as an independent under the symbol of a walking stick, Balen secured 61,767 votes, comfortably outstripping veterans from the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML. Now, just four years later, the 35-year-old has transitioned from a local phenomenon to one of the youngest Prime Ministers in the nation's history.

New Parliament Forms After RSP's Election Win

This transition comes as the first meeting of Nepal's new Parliament convened on Thursday. The new legislative body was formed after the previous Parliament was dissolved in September 2025, following widespread Gen-Z protests. During the session at the multipurpose hall at Singha Durbar, Nepali Congress parliamentarian Arjun Narsingh KC, the senior-most member of the House of Representatives, administered the oath to the newly elected MPs.

In the House of Representatives elections held on March 5, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) emerged as the dominant force, becoming the largest party with 182 seats. They were followed by the Nepali Congress with 38 seats and the CPN-UML with 25. The election results, confirmed by the Election Commission on March 16, showed the RSP's strength across both systems. Under the Proportional Representation (PR) system, 57 lawmakers were elected from the RSP, while the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system saw the party secure 125 seats.

As per constitutional provisions, the House of Representatives consists of a total of 275 members. This includes 165 members elected through the FPTP system and 110 through the PR system, all of whom will now serve under the leadership of the newly inaugurated Prime Minister.

(ANI)