Chaos after passenger storms cockpit, fights crew & tries to hijack Mexican flight; WATCH shocking video

Chaos erupted after a passenger on a Volaris flight from El Bajio to Tijuana, Mexico, demanded the plane be diverted to the US. The crew restrained him, and the flight was diverted to Guadalajara.

In a shocking incident, a hijack attempt occurred on a Volaris flight traveling from El Bajio to Tijuana, Mexico. A passenger demanded the plane be diverted to the United States, causing chaos mid-air. The passenger repeatedly shouted demands for the flight to be taken to the US, causing panic among other passengers on board.

The airline said the Volaris flight 3401 was diverted to Guadalajara in central Mexico where the authorities were able to detain the passenger, after being restrained by the crew. A video captured by an eyewitness inside the flight showed the shocking moment the passenger is confronted by the crew.

According to CBS News, the flight crew bravely intervened and subdued the passenger. They then handed him over to the authorities. Following this, Volaris flight 3401 departed for its original destination of Tijuana on the US border.

"All passengers, crew, and the aircraft are safe. The passengers were taken to Tijuana. We will ensure that the passenger who attempted the hijacking is punished," Volaris said in its statement.

"We faced an unforeseen situation on Volaris Flight 3401, which was traveling on the El Bajio-Tijuana route. A passenger tried to divert the plane towards the US. Our crew acted bravely and apprehended him. As per passenger safety protocols, we diverted the flight to Guadalajara Airport," said Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena.

