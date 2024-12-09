'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH)

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of Allahabad High Court made contentious statements against the Muslim community and stated that India will function as per the wishes of the majority community.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of Allahabad High Court on Sunday stoked a controversy with his choice of words while speaking at an event organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The judge made contentious statements against the Muslim community and stated that India will function as per the wishes of the majority community.

Speaking on the subject Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the judge also made a slew of controversial statements, including using the term "kathmullah", a slur against Muslims commonly used on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

"Lekin yeh jo kathmullah hai jo…yeh sahi shabd nahi hai…lekin kehne mein parhez nahi hai kyunki woh desh ke liye bura hai…desh ke liye ghatak hai, khilaaf hai, janta ko bhadhkane wale log hai…desh aage na badhe is prakar ke log hai…unse saavdhaan rehne ki zaroorat hai (But these kathmullah... this may not be the right word... but I won't hesitate to say it because they are harmful to the country...they are detrimental, against the nation, and people who incite the public. They are the kind of people who do not want the country to progress, and we need to be cautious of them)," Yadav said.

Yadav also remarked that he had no hesitation in saying that the country will function according to the wishes of the majority (bahusankhyak) in India.

“I have no hesitation in saying that this is Hindustan, this country would function as per the wishes of the bahusankhyak living in Hindustan. This is the Law. You can't say that you are saying this being a High Court Judge. The law, in fact, works according to the majority. Look at it in the context of family or society...Only what benefits the welfare and happiness of the majority will be accepted” he said.

On the Uniform Civil Code, he stated that while women are revered as goddesses in Hindu scriptures like the shastras and vedas, members of a particular community (Muslims) still claim the right to have multiple wives, engage in Halala, or practice Triple Talaq.

"You can't disrespect a woman who has been recognised as a goddess in our shastras and vedas. You can't claim the right to have four wives, perform halala, or practice triple talaq. You say, we have the right to say 'triple talaq,' and not give maintenance to women. This right will not work. UCC isn't something that VHP, RSS, or Hinduism advocates. The country's top court also talks about it...This is the historic library hall of the court, where so many great personalities have been..."

"I vow that this country will surely enact a uniform law, and it will happen very soon," he added.

Justice Yadav was speaking on the topic, 'Uniform Civil Code: A Constitutional Necessity.' He also spoke on topics such as the Waqf Board Act and religious conversion.

