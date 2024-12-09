'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH)

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of Allahabad High Court made contentious statements against the Muslim community and stated that India will function as per the wishes of the majority community.

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of Allahabad High Court on Sunday stoked a controversy with his choice of words while speaking at an event organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The judge made contentious statements against the Muslim community and stated that India will function as per the wishes of the majority community.

Speaking on the subject Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the judge also made a slew of controversial statements, including using the term "kathmullah", a slur against Muslims commonly used on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

"Lekin yeh jo kathmullah hai jo…yeh sahi shabd nahi hai…lekin kehne mein parhez nahi hai kyunki woh desh ke liye bura hai…desh ke liye ghatak hai, khilaaf hai, janta ko bhadhkane wale log hai…desh aage na badhe is prakar ke log hai…unse saavdhaan rehne ki zaroorat hai (But these kathmullah... this may not be the right word... but I won't hesitate to say it because they are harmful to the country...they are detrimental, against the nation, and people who incite the public. They are the kind of people who do not want the country to progress, and we need to be cautious of them)," Yadav said.

Also read: 'Syria being purified': Rebel leader Al-Jolani who ended Assad's rule delivers victory speech (WATCH)

Yadav also remarked that he had no hesitation in saying that the country will function according to the wishes of the majority (bahusankhyak) in India.

“I have no hesitation in saying that this is Hindustan, this country would function as per the wishes of the bahusankhyak living in Hindustan. This is the Law. You can't say that you are saying this being a High Court Judge. The law, in fact, works according to the majority. Look at it in the context of family or society...Only what benefits the welfare and happiness of the majority will be accepted” he said.

On the Uniform Civil Code, he stated that while women are revered as goddesses in Hindu scriptures like the shastras and vedas, members of a particular community (Muslims) still claim the right to have multiple wives, engage in Halala, or practice Triple Talaq.

"You can't disrespect a woman who has been recognised as a goddess in our shastras and vedas. You can't claim the right to have four wives, perform halala, or practice triple talaq. You say, we have the right to say 'triple talaq,' and not give maintenance to women. This right will not work. UCC isn't something that VHP, RSS, or Hinduism advocates. The country's top court also talks about it...This is the historic library hall of the court, where so many great personalities have been..."

"I vow that this country will surely enact a uniform law, and it will happen very soon," he added.

Justice Yadav was speaking on the topic, 'Uniform Civil Code: A Constitutional Necessity.' He also spoke on topics such as the Waqf Board Act and religious conversion.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: AAP releases second list, Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura AJR

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: AAP releases second list, Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura

Holiday 2024 rush in Kerala: Train tickets sold out, private buses fares expected to surge christmas new year anr

Holiday rush in Kerala: Train tickets sold out, private buses fares expected to surge

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years vkp

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years

Farmers protest: Supreme Court rules out clearing Punjab highways AJR

Farmers' protest: Supreme Court rules out clearing Punjab highways

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say RBA

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters NTI

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..' NTI

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon