CCTV footage captures theft of Goddess Kali's crown, gifted by PM Modi, from Bangladesh temple (WATCH)

In a shocking incident that has raised concerns among devotees, the silver, gold-plated crown of Goddess Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira, Bangladesh, was stolen on Thursday afternoon. This crown, a significant symbol of devotion, was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

According to reports, the theft occurred shortly after the temple priest completed the day’s worship rituals and left the premises. The cleaning staff later discovered that the crown was missing from the deity’s head. CCTV footage from the temple captured the moment a thief discreetly stole the crown, highlighting a breach of security at this revered site.

The Jeshoreshwari Temple is a prominent Hindu Shakti Peeth, believed to be one of the 51 sacred sites dedicated to the goddess Durga. The theft has left the local Hindu community in shock and has prompted an investigation by local authorities.

The stolen crown is not just a decorative piece; it holds immense cultural and religious significance for devotees. Jyoti Chattopadhyay, a member of the family that has cared for the temple for generations, described the crown as a precious item made of silver and coated with gold plating. “Its theft is a great loss for us,” she stated, emphasizing the crown's importance in the temple's traditions and rituals.

The Jeshoreshwari Temple itself has a rich history, believed to have been built in the latter half of the 12th century by a Brahman named Anari. Over the centuries, it has undergone several renovations, most notably by Lakshman Sen in the 13th century and later by Raja Pratapaditya in the 16th century. Its architectural marvel, featuring 100 doors, adds to its allure, attracting pilgrims and tourists alike.

During his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021, Prime Minister Modi not only gifted the crown but also announced plans to build a multipurpose community hall at the temple. He expressed his vision for the hall to serve as a venue for social, religious, and educational events, as well as a shelter for local residents during disasters such as cyclones. This gesture underscored India’s commitment to fostering cultural and religious ties with its neighboring country.

