'2047: NONE India': Pro-Khalistan Pannun threatens to 'Balkanise' nation, urges China to take Arunachal 'back'

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has once again released a provocative video, threatening India’s territorial integrity, as per a report in the Times of India.

Pannun, who has been designated a terrorist by India, reportedly declared SFJ’s intentions to launch independence movements in several states beyond Punjab, aiming to "Balkanise" the Union of India.

The latest threat comes on the heels of a public statement from Canadian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Morrison, who reiterated Canada’s clear policy on India’s territorial integrity.

During a recent hearing of the Canadian foreign interference commission in Ottawa, Morrison stated, “Canada’s policy is very clear, that India’s territorial integrity must be respected. There’s one India, and that's been made very clear.”

In response, Pannun, issued a defiant message via video, denouncing Morrison’s comments. He reportedly laid out SFJ's controversial vision, declaring, “Mission of SFJ 2024: ONE India, To 2047: NONE India.” Pannun’s statement aligns with his long-standing campaign for the creation of Khalistan, an independent Sikh state carved out of Punjab—despite minimal support for such a movement within Punjab itself.

In the video, Pannun reportedly expanded SFJ’s agenda, threatening to ignite secessionist movements in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, saying these states would follow Punjab’s lead in seeking independence.

“By 2047, the current borders and boundaries of the Union of India will be redrawn and wiped out from the world map,” Pannun proclaimed, signaling SFJ's intent to divide the country.

Pannun further escalated his threats by addressing Chinese President Xi Jinping, encouraging China to take military action against India, the TOI report further stated.

“Now is the time to order the Chinese army to take Arunachal Pradesh back,” he was quoted as saying, falsely asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is Chinese territory. His remarks blatantly misrepresented the facts, as Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral part of India, despite long-standing border disputes with China.

The SFJ, which continues to push for a global referendum on the creation of Khalistan, has capitalized on Western legal protections to further its cause. Pannun’s video boasted of the SFJ’s ability to operate freely within Canada and the United States.

“SFJ will continue to use the protection and support of Canadian and American laws to campaign for independence movements to Balkanise and disintegrate the Union of India,” he was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

The report said that Pannun's video features a poster with the words '2047 NONE India' and ends with a lightning.

Pannun’s latest video comes at a sensitive time for India-Canada relations, which have already been strained over accusations of Canadian interference in Indian affairs. India has long accused Canada of turning a blind eye to the activities of SFJ and similar separatist groups operating from Canadian soil.

