Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '2047: NONE India': Pro-Khalistan Pannun threatens to 'Balkanise' nation, urges China to take Arunachal 'back'

    Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has once again released a provocative video, threatening India’s territorial integrity.

    2047 NONE India Pro-Khalistan Pannun threatens to 'Balkanise' nation, urges China to take Arunachal 'back' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 7:58 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 7:58 AM IST

    Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has once again released a provocative video, threatening India’s territorial integrity, as per a report in the Times of India.

    Pannun, who has been designated a terrorist by India, reportedly declared SFJ’s intentions to launch independence movements in several states beyond Punjab, aiming to "Balkanise" the Union of India.

    The latest threat comes on the heels of a public statement from Canadian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Morrison, who reiterated Canada’s clear policy on India’s territorial integrity.

    During a recent hearing of the Canadian foreign interference commission in Ottawa, Morrison stated, “Canada’s policy is very clear, that India’s territorial integrity must be respected. There’s one India, and that's been made very clear.”

    In response, Pannun, issued a defiant message via video, denouncing Morrison’s comments. He reportedly laid out SFJ's controversial vision, declaring, “Mission of SFJ 2024: ONE India, To 2047: NONE India.” Pannun’s statement aligns with his long-standing campaign for the creation of Khalistan, an independent Sikh state carved out of Punjab—despite minimal support for such a movement within Punjab itself.

    In the video, Pannun reportedly expanded SFJ’s agenda, threatening to ignite secessionist movements in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, saying these states would follow Punjab’s lead in seeking independence.

    “By 2047, the current borders and boundaries of the Union of India will be redrawn and wiped out from the world map,” Pannun proclaimed, signaling SFJ's intent to divide the country.

    Pannun further escalated his threats by addressing Chinese President Xi Jinping, encouraging China to take military action against India, the TOI report further stated.

    “Now is the time to order the Chinese army to take Arunachal Pradesh back,” he was quoted as saying, falsely asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is Chinese territory. His remarks blatantly misrepresented the facts, as Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral part of India, despite long-standing border disputes with China.

    The SFJ, which continues to push for a global referendum on the creation of Khalistan, has capitalized on Western legal protections to further its cause. Pannun’s video boasted of the SFJ’s ability to operate freely within Canada and the United States.

    “SFJ will continue to use the protection and support of Canadian and American laws to campaign for independence movements to Balkanise and disintegrate the Union of India,” he was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

    The report said that Pannun's video features a poster with the words '2047 NONE India' and ends with a lightning.

    Pannun’s latest video comes at a sensitive time for India-Canada relations, which have already been strained over accusations of Canadian interference in Indian affairs. India has long accused Canada of turning a blind eye to the activities of SFJ and similar separatist groups operating from Canadian soil.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JP Nadda criticizes Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar issue during his Durga Puja visit in Kolkata RBA

    JP Nadda criticizes Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar issue during his Durga Puja visit in Kolkata

    Defence Ministry intends to procure 1,500 anti-tank guided missiles for Indian Army gcw

    Defence Ministry intends to procure 20,000 new generation ATGMs along with 1,500 launchers for Indian Army

    SHOCKING! Telangana man finds iron wire in bourbon biscuit meant for his children; sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    SHOCKING! Telangana man finds iron wire in bourbon biscuit meant for his children; sparks concern (WATCH)

    Ratan Tata final journey: An emotional Shantanu Naidu leads hearse on bike, Internet is heartbroken (WATCH) shk

    Ratan Tata final journey: An emotional Shantanu Naidu leads hearse on bike, leaves netizens heartbroken |WATCH

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case dmn

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: A look at his 10 biggest box office hits NTI

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: A look at his 10 biggest box office hits

    Maha Navami 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, and Facebook Greetings for Durga Puja NTI

    Maha Navami 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, and Facebook Greetings for Durga Puja

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Actor's Rs 3190 crore net worth, properties RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Actor's Rs 3190 crore net worth, properties

    Samantha to Rashmika-South Indian Actress breakfast secrets OUT RBA

    Samantha to Rashmika-South Indian Actress breakfast secrets OUT

    Did you know Mahesh Babu once rejected marriage with Balakrishna's daughter Brahmani? Read on RBA

    Did you know Mahesh Babu once rejected marrying Balakrishna's daughter Brahmani? Read on

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon