Canadian PM Trudeau faces pressure to step down as support within own Liberal Party continues to crumble

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s support within his own party appeared to falter further on Sunday, as former loyalists said growing numbers of Liberal caucus members wanted the premier to resign.

Canadian PM Trudeau faces pressure to step down as support within own Liberal Party continues to crumble shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself navigating a political storm as discontent brews within his Liberal Party. The calls for his resignation are growing louder, with key members openly voicing their loss of confidence.

The crisis escalated following the unexpected resignation of Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s deputy prime minister and finance minister, who had been a cornerstone of his government for nearly a decade. Freeland’s departure reportedly stems from disagreements with Trudeau over former US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports.

Her exit has further fueled dissent within the Liberal Party, leading to what insiders describe as a turning point for Trudeau’s leadership.

Chandra Arya, an MP from Ottawa, stated candidly to CBC, "A majority of the caucus thinks it is time for the prime minister to step aside." This assertion came after a pivotal meeting of Ontario Liberal MPs on Saturday, during which over 50 of the 75 attendees reportedly expressed their disapproval of Trudeau's continued leadership.

Adding to the uproar, Quebec MP Anthony Housefather echoed the sentiment, declaring, "The prime minister needs to go. We're in an impossible situation if he stays." He further warned that Trudeau's persistence in office could spell disaster for the Liberals in the next election.

Despite his attempts to regain control, including a significant cabinet reshuffle on Friday, Trudeau remains on shaky ground. Compounding the pressure, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh announced his party's support for efforts to unseat Trudeau’s minority government early next year—a marked shift from the NDP’s previous stance against non-confidence votes.

If the NDP's support leads to another non-confidence vote, it could bring Trudeau’s government to its knees.

As Trudeau holds emergency consultations with his advisers, speculation swirls about his next move. Although the next federal election is scheduled for October 2025, many believe it may come much sooner.

Trudeau, once hailed as a progressive champion following Liberal victories in 2015, 2019, and 2021, now trails Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre by a daunting 20 points in public opinion polls.

Also read: Bangladesh sends India formal note seeking extradition of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Germany Christmas market attack: Embassy in close contact with 7 Indians injured, 3 discharged so far snt

Germany Christmas market attack: Embassy in close contact with 7 Indians injured, 3 discharged so far

Saudi Arabia requested extradition of German Christmas market attack suspect prior to incident: Govt sources anr

Saudi Arabia requested extradition of German Christmas market attack suspect prior to incident: Govt sources

BREAKING: Bangladesh formally writes to India seeking return of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina shk

Bangladesh sends India formal note seeking extradition of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina (WATCH)

Russian govt rebuffs reports of ousted Syrian President Assad's wife planning divorce and moving to UK dmn

Russian govt rebuffs reports of ousted Syrian President Assad's wife planning divorce and moving to UK

Biden commutes sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life in prison, blocking executions under Trump snt

Biden commutes sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life in prison, blocking executions under Trump

Recent Stories

Manali to Shimla: 6 stunning snowy destinations in India for a magical Christmas gcw

Manali to Shimla: 6 stunning snowy destinations in India for a magical Christmas

January school and college holidays 2025: Complete list here RBA

January school and college holidays 2025: Complete list here

Pudhumai Penn scheme 75 per cent subsidy on electric scooters for women know eligibility benefits and more gcw

Pudhumai Penn Scheme: 75% subsidy on e-scooters for women | Know eligibility, benefits and more

Christmas 2024 wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share with your loved ones RBA

Christmas 2024 wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share with your loved ones

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties gcw

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon