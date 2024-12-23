Canadian PM Trudeau faces pressure to step down as support within own Liberal Party continues to crumble

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s support within his own party appeared to falter further on Sunday, as former loyalists said growing numbers of Liberal caucus members wanted the premier to resign.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself navigating a political storm as discontent brews within his Liberal Party. The calls for his resignation are growing louder, with key members openly voicing their loss of confidence.

The crisis escalated following the unexpected resignation of Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s deputy prime minister and finance minister, who had been a cornerstone of his government for nearly a decade. Freeland’s departure reportedly stems from disagreements with Trudeau over former US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports.

Her exit has further fueled dissent within the Liberal Party, leading to what insiders describe as a turning point for Trudeau’s leadership.

Chandra Arya, an MP from Ottawa, stated candidly to CBC, "A majority of the caucus thinks it is time for the prime minister to step aside." This assertion came after a pivotal meeting of Ontario Liberal MPs on Saturday, during which over 50 of the 75 attendees reportedly expressed their disapproval of Trudeau's continued leadership.

Adding to the uproar, Quebec MP Anthony Housefather echoed the sentiment, declaring, "The prime minister needs to go. We're in an impossible situation if he stays." He further warned that Trudeau's persistence in office could spell disaster for the Liberals in the next election.

Despite his attempts to regain control, including a significant cabinet reshuffle on Friday, Trudeau remains on shaky ground. Compounding the pressure, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh announced his party's support for efforts to unseat Trudeau’s minority government early next year—a marked shift from the NDP’s previous stance against non-confidence votes.

If the NDP's support leads to another non-confidence vote, it could bring Trudeau’s government to its knees.

As Trudeau holds emergency consultations with his advisers, speculation swirls about his next move. Although the next federal election is scheduled for October 2025, many believe it may come much sooner.

Trudeau, once hailed as a progressive champion following Liberal victories in 2015, 2019, and 2021, now trails Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre by a daunting 20 points in public opinion polls.

