Canada deported record 2,000 Indian Nationals in 2024: Report

Canada deported a record 1,932 Indian nationals in 2024, marking a 50% increase from 2023. Indian removals rose to 11.5% of total deportations. Starting April 2025, costs for deported individuals seeking re-entry will increase significantly, with Canada recovering expenses from applicants.

In 2024, Canada deported a record 1,932 Indian nationals, according to data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). This figure represents a sharp increase of over 50% compared to 2023 when 1,129 Indians were removed. Indian nationals accounted for 11.5% of all deportations last year, a significant rise from 7.5% in 2023 and three times the figure reported in 2019, which stood at 625.

The total number of deportations carried out by CBSA rose from 15,124 in 2023 to 16,781 in 2024. Mexican nationals made up the largest group of removals, with 3,579 in 2024, up from 3,286 the previous year.



Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces he won't contest 2025 election, considers quitting politics

A CBSA spokesperson, Jacqueline Roby, emphasized the importance of timely deportations to uphold the integrity of Canada’s immigration system. “Cases involving security, organized crime, human rights violations, and criminal activity are prioritized to ensure the safety and security of Canada and its citizens,” she said, according to a Hindustan Times ​​​​​​report.

The deportation process follows a risk-management system with multiple steps to ensure procedural fairness. “CBSA only enforces a removal order once all legal options have been exhausted,” Roby added. Under Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), the agency is legally required to deport foreign nationals deemed inadmissible.



'Canada is not for sale...' Ex-Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh issues warning to Trump over annexation remarks

Individuals removed from Canada are not barred from applying to return, but this process is set to become more expensive. Starting April 2025, the costs for deported persons seeking to re-enter Canada will increase significantly. Escorted deportations will now cost over CAD 12,800 ($8,833), while unescorted removals will be charged at CAD 3,800 ($2,622).

“Those being deported must pay for their travel costs. If they are unable or unwilling, CBSA covers the expense, which is recovered if the individual later applies to return,” the agency stated. On average, Canada recovers approximately CAD 497,100 ($343,052) in removal costs each year.

Latest Videos