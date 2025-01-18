Canada deported record 2,000 Indian Nationals in 2024: Report

Canada deported a record 1,932 Indian nationals in 2024, marking a 50% increase from 2023. Indian removals rose to 11.5% of total deportations. Starting April 2025, costs for deported individuals seeking re-entry will increase significantly, with Canada recovering expenses from applicants.

Canada deported record 2,000 Indian Nationals in 2024: Report vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

In 2024, Canada deported a record 1,932 Indian nationals, according to data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). This figure represents a sharp increase of over 50% compared to 2023 when 1,129 Indians were removed. Indian nationals accounted for 11.5% of all deportations last year, a significant rise from 7.5% in 2023 and three times the figure reported in 2019, which stood at 625.  

The total number of deportations carried out by CBSA rose from 15,124 in 2023 to 16,781 in 2024. Mexican nationals made up the largest group of removals, with 3,579 in 2024, up from 3,286 the previous year.  

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces he won't contest 2025 election, considers quitting politics

A CBSA spokesperson, Jacqueline Roby, emphasized the importance of timely deportations to uphold the integrity of Canada’s immigration system. “Cases involving security, organized crime, human rights violations, and criminal activity are prioritized to ensure the safety and security of Canada and its citizens,” she said, according to a Hindustan Times ​​​​​​report.

The deportation process follows a risk-management system with multiple steps to ensure procedural fairness. “CBSA only enforces a removal order once all legal options have been exhausted,” Roby added. Under Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), the agency is legally required to deport foreign nationals deemed inadmissible.  

'Canada is not for sale...' Ex-Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh issues warning to Trump over annexation remarks

Individuals removed from Canada are not barred from applying to return, but this process is set to become more expensive. Starting April 2025, the costs for deported persons seeking to re-enter Canada will increase significantly. Escorted deportations will now cost over CAD 12,800 ($8,833), while unescorted removals will be charged at CAD 3,800 ($2,622).  

“Those being deported must pay for their travel costs. If they are unable or unwilling, CBSA covers the expense, which is recovered if the individual later applies to return,” the agency stated. On average, Canada recovers approximately CAD 497,100 ($343,052) in removal costs each year.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Israel-Gaza ceasefire truce to come into effect at 8.30 am local time on Sunday shk

Israel-Gaza ceasefire truce to come into effect at 12 noon on Sunday

US TikTok ban: How to save your videos, data before app ceases operations on Sunday vkp

US TikTok ban: How to save your videos, data before app ceases operations on Sunday

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH] anr

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH]

'We escaped death': Sheikh Hasina reveals chilling details on assassination plot after ouster from Bangladesh shk

'We escaped death': Sheikh Hasina reveals chilling details on assassination plot after ouster from Bangladesh

Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, paving way for implementation on Sunday snt

Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, paving way for implementation on Sunday

Recent Stories

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications RBA

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20 AJR

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Auto Expo 2025 know about its battery, new features, improved design and more RBA

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched in India, know about its battery, new features, improved design and more

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services Know when it begins AJR

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services – Know when it begins

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon