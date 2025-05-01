White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt showed the inner workings of the White House- most iconic building in America through an exclusive video tour.

In a captivating behind-the-scenes revelation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt showed the inner workings of the White House- most iconic building in America through an exclusive video tour shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The intimate footage provided a rare look at Leavitt’s day-to-day life within the White House walls. With a warm smile and a touch of humor, Leavitt kicked off the tour by introducing herself: "I have no plans of running, but I can give you a tour of the White House."

She led viewers on a walk through the legendary estate, starting at the bustling hub dubbed "Pebble Beach"—the familiar grounds where members of the press congregate daily in anticipation of the latest developments.

Leavitt then directed attention to the residence adjacent to the West Wing, home to President Donald Trump and his family. As the tour progressed, she delved into her role, underscoring the gravity of her responsibility, "My job is to relay the President's message, agenda, views, and his feelings to the American people through the press."

She emphasized that each public appearance at the podium is backed by preparation, prayer, and direct conversations with the president to ensure clarity and accuracy.

The journey continued into the James S. Brady Briefing Room, where she regularly fields questions from the nation's press corps. Leavitt gave a glimpse into the strategic rhythm of her team, describing how they stay deeply engaged with current events and frequently consult with the president to faithfully convey his intentions.

Next came the "lower press" section—the vibrant command center where Leavitt's communications team operates, which she proudly called the “front line” of the White House’s media operation. She pointed out her old workstation from her time as an assistant press secretary.

Inside her office, Leavitt revealed deeply personal moments captured in photographs: a snapshot with President Trump, a tender memory of her baby’s first flight aboard Air Force One, and an image from her own debut press briefing.

Wrapping up the virtual tour, she reminded viewers of the building's true ownership.

“The White House is not for the president or the people who work here, it belongs to the American people,” Leavitt said.