Amazon clarified that although it considered displaying import charges on items sold through its site for ultra-discount items, the plan “was never approved and not going to happen.”

The White House has reportedly rebuked Amazon’s plan to display the impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs next to the total price of products on its website.

According to a CNBC report, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Amazon’s action is hostile and political.

“Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?” Leavitt asked. “This is another reason why Americans should buy American.”

Punchbowl News was the first to report on Amazon’s plan.

However, according to CNBC, Amazon clarified that although it considered displaying import charges on items sold through its site for ultra-discount items, the plan “was never approved and not going to happen.”

“The team that runs our ultra-low-cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products,” Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle said in a statement, per the report. “This was never approved and is not going to happen.”

Earlier, a reporter questioned Leavitt and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent whether they agreed that Amazon’s step is a “crystal-clear demonstration that it’s the American consumer, and not China, who is going to have to pay for these policies.”

According to the report, Leavitt opted to answer the question and said Amazon’s decision was “not a surprise.” She highlighted that Reuters “recently” wrote that Amazon has “partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm.”

When asked if Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is still a Trump supporter, Leavitt reportedly said, “Look, I will not speak to the president’s relationships with Jeff Bezos, but I will tell you that this is certainly a hostile and political action by Amazon.”

Amazon shares were trading 0.55% lower on Tuesday morning. The stock has declined by over 15% in 2025 but is up by more than 3% in the past 12 months.

Editor's Note: The story has been updated with Amazon's latest response.<