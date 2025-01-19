BREAKING: Israel carries out strikes in Gaza as Hamas fails to abide by hostage-ceasefire deal

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sunday morning that it continued airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas failed to meet a key condition for the ceasefire agreement.

First Published Jan 19, 2025, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

"The IDF is continuing to operate and strike terrorist targets in Gaza. A short while ago, IDF artillery and aircraft struck a number of terrorist targets in northern and central Gaza. The IDF remains ready in offense and defense and will not allow any harm to the citizens of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari also confirmed that Hamas had not provided the names of the three hostages it is set to release, despite the ceasefire being scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. (12 p.m. IST).

“As of this morning, Hamas is not fulfilling its obligations, and contrary to the agreement has not given Israel the names of the hostages [set for release today],” he said.

“Per the directive of the prime minister, the ceasefire will not take effect as long as Hamas is not fulfilling its obligations. The IDF is continuing to strike now in Gaza, as long as Hamas is not fulfilling its obligations to the deal,” Hagari added.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas was required to provide the names of the hostages at least 24 hours in advance. The release was expected later in the day, around 4:30 p.m., but the delay in the list has raised tensions.

Hamas, in response, claimed that the delay in sending the names of the three female hostages was due to "technical reasons" and reiterated its commitment to the terms of the ceasefire. The group has not clarified which three of the 98 hostages are slated for release.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern over the delay, emphasizing that the ceasefire would not be enacted until the names of the hostages were received. Netanyahu’s office confirmed that he held a security assessment overnight regarding the delay, instructing the IDF to continue operations until the terms were fully met.

In a separate development, Netanyahu welcomed the return of the body of IDF soldier Oron Shaul, who was killed during the 2014 Gaza war and whose remains had been held by Hamas. "I embrace the dear Shaul family, and congratulate the Shin Bet and IDF forces for their resourcefulness and courage," Netanyahu said. He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to bringing home the remains of all fallen soldiers, including Hadar Goldin, whose body has also been held by Hamas for nearly nine years.

The recovery operation for Shaul's body was a joint effort between the IDF and Shin Bet, including special forces units such as the Navy’s Shayetet 13. The military has not disclosed the exact location of Shaul’s recovery, but his remains have been returned to Israel and identified.

As the dispute over the ceasefire terms continues, Israel’s military remains on high alert, with operations in Gaza ongoing until Hamas fulfills its obligations under the agreement.

