At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH)

At least two people were killed and 22 others were injured after a major fireworks explosion occurred in the Salt Lake area of Hawaii's Honolulu.

BREAKING: At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 6:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 7:01 PM IST

At least two people were killed and 22 others were injured after a major fireworks explosion occurred in the Salt Lake area of Hawaii's Honolulu. Police officials said that the incident was a fireworks-related incident with multiple casualties.

"HPD, HFD, and EMS are on the scene providing care and security. Please avoid the area," police said.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, at least two people died, and 22 people were injured.

Also read: At least 10 people dead, 30 injured after pickup truck rams crowd in New Orleans, followed by gunfire (WATCH)

Several emergency vehicles are also gathered along Salt Lake Boulevard.

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025

At least 10 people dead, 30 injured after pickup truck rams crowd in New Orleans, followed by gunfire (WATCH)

Don't wipe Toilet seat with Toilet paper, warns Japanese maker; Here's why

Aerial firing in Pakistan's Karachi on New Year's night leaves 29 injured; ban flouted

Man pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan, disturbing incident caught on camera (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year (WATCH)

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

Kolkata, Delhi AQI Today: New Year's Eve Fireworks Increase Air Pollution; read report

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

