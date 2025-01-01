At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH)

At least two people were killed and 22 others were injured after a major fireworks explosion occurred in the Salt Lake area of Hawaii's Honolulu.

At least two people were killed and 22 others were injured after a major fireworks explosion occurred in the Salt Lake area of Hawaii's Honolulu. Police officials said that the incident was a fireworks-related incident with multiple casualties.

"HPD, HFD, and EMS are on the scene providing care and security. Please avoid the area," police said.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, at least two people died, and 22 people were injured.

Several emergency vehicles are also gathered along Salt Lake Boulevard.

