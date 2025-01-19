BREAKING: 8 killed, 25 injured in Israel's fresh Gaza strikes as ceasefire falters over hostage dispute| WATCH

Israeli strikes kill 8 Palestinians, injure 25 in Gaza, despite supposed ceasefire, as Israel claims Hamas failed to provide hostage release names.

BREAKING: 8 killed, 25 injured in Israel's fresh Gaza strikes as ceasefire falters over hostage dispute dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

A ceasefire was supposed to take effect this morning in the Gaza Strip, but instead, Israeli strikes have killed eight Palestinians and injured 25 others, according to the Hamas-run civil defense agency. 

However, Israel claims the ceasefire hasn't started yet because Hamas failed to provide the names of hostages to be released today, as previously agreed.

Israeli shelling has targeted various areas, including Gaza City and the North Governorate.

Earlier reports from a medical source at the Baptist Hospital confirmed three Palestinian fatalities in an Israeli attack on Gaza City. Israeli artillery resumed shelling in several areas, targeting Khan Younis and Nuseirat. Israeli army vehicles also opened fire in the Shujaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods.

The Israeli army stated that the ceasefire would not commence until they received the list of hostages to be released. Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement, attributing the delay to technical and logistical reasons.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in nearly 47,000 Palestinian fatalities and over 110,700 injuries since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

