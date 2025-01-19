Gaza ceasefire comes into force after 3-hour delay as Hamas names 3 Israeli women hostages to be freed

The first three hostages to be released by Hamas have been named as Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and dual British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, who were kidnapped from their kibbutz, and Romi Gonen, 24, who was taken from the Supernova Festival in October 2023.

The long-anticipated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas finally went into effect at 11:15 a.m. local time (2:45 p.m. IST) on Sunday, nearly three hours later than originally planned, after Hamas named the first three Israeli hostages to be freed. The delay stemmed from Hamas’s failure to provide the names of the hostages in time for the original 8:30 a.m. deadline.

The first three hostages to be released by Hamas have been named as Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and dual British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, who were kidnapped from their kibbutz, and Romi Gonen, 24, who was taken from the Supernova Festival in October 2023. They are expected to be released later today.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that it has received the list of hostages and is currently verifying the details. Gal Hirsch, Israel’s point person on the return of hostages, has updated the families of the three women expected to be freed.

The ceasefire, brokered after a year of intensive mediation by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time but was delayed when Hamas failed to provide the names of the hostages in time. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesperson for the Israeli military, stated that military operations in Gaza would continue until Hamas fully complies with the agreement.

Amid the delay, Israeli airstrikes struck targets in northern and central Gaza, killing at least eight people in Khan Younis and three in Gaza City, according to local health authorities. Hamas attributed the delay to “technical field reasons” but reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire.

Ceasefire Aims to End 15-Month War

The truce marks the second significant ceasefire in the 15-month-long war and is seen as a potential turning point in de-escalating the conflict. Under the first phase of the agreement, 33 hostages are expected to be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Israeli forces are also expected to withdraw into a buffer zone within Gaza, allowing displaced Palestinians to return home.

The agreement also promises an influx of humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged region. Over 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and the United Nations has reported severe damage to critical infrastructure, including the health system and road networks.

Negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire are expected to begin in two weeks, focusing on the release of nearly 100 remaining hostages held by Hamas. However, questions remain about whether the ceasefire will hold and how long-lasting peace can be achieved.

Palestinians Celebrate Despite Fragility

Despite the delay, celebrations broke out in Gaza’s Khan Younis and other areas. Masked Hamas fighters were seen in public for the first time since the conflict began, while Palestinian residents began returning to their homes in parts of Gaza City, even as tank shelling continued closer to the Israeli border.

Ahmed Matter, a Gaza City resident, described the ongoing hardship: “The sound of shelling and explosions didn’t stop. People are impatient. They want this madness to end.”

Political Fallout in Israel

Domestically, the ceasefire has created political turmoil in Israel. Cabinet ministers from the far-right Jewish Power party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, resigned in protest of the truce. While their departure weakens Netanyahu’s coalition, it does not affect the ceasefire agreement.

In a separate development, Israel announced it had recovered the body of Oron Shaul, a soldier killed in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war. The recovery marks a small victory for the families of soldiers whose remains had been held in Gaza for years.

Toll of the War

The war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, has had devastating consequences. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, while the attack and subsequent fighting have claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis, including hundreds of soldiers.

