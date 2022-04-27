Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: Benazir Bhutto's son is Pakistan's new foreign minister

    President Arif Alvi administered the oath of office and secrecy to him at a brief ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President's House), in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz, and other authorities, as well as leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto s son is Pakistan s new foreign minister gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 9:07 PM IST

    Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the scion of a powerful political family, was sworn in as Pakistan's new foreign minister on Wednesday in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. President Arif Alvi administered the oath of office and secrecy to him at a brief ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President's House), in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz, and other authorities, as well as leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

    Bilawal took the oath almost a week after meeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London last week, when they reviewed Pakistan's "overall political situation" and agreed to collaborate on issues of politics and national interest.

    He is the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) president and the son of three-time former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in a bomb and rifle assassination at a campaign gathering in Rawalpindi in 2007. Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal's father, is a former Pakistani President. Bilawal, an Oxford-educated, forward-thinking, and liberal politician, has taken over at a critical time in the country's history, facing various problems such as repairing frayed ties with the United States and resuming the peace process with neighbouring India.

    Among the major obstacles, Bilawal must repair frayed relations with the United States in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's conspiracy charges, as well as find a means to resume the stalled peace process with neighbouring India.

    Also Read | Explained: Why is Taliban threatening war against Pakistan?

    For the first time, Bilawal has been granted a prominent position in the cabinet and the critical role of the country's foreign minister. In 2018, he was elected to the National Assembly for the first time.

    Bilawal's PPP is the second-largest party in Prime Minister Sharif's current coalition government, which was formed on April 11. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the PML-president, N's while Bhutto-Zardari, 33, has been charged with mending strained ties with the United States and other Western countries.

    Also Read | Ex-PM Imran Khan used helicopter to commute to office, spent PKR 550 mn on fuel

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 9:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Like Hitler, does Russia's Putin suffer from Parkinson's? Viral videos spark suspicion snt

    Like Hitler, does Russia's Putin suffer from Parkinson's? Viral videos spark suspicion

    South Korea planning to build country s first floating airport in Busan gcw

    South Korea planning to build country's first floating airport in Busan

    Address root causes: China demands Pakistan to act over Karachi University blast urgently - adt

    Address root causes: China demands Pakistan to act over Karachi University blast urgently

    China downplays first human infection with H3N8 bird flu strain

    China downplays first human infection with H3N8 bird flu strain

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports - adt

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports

    Recent Stories

    10 times the hot and sexy Disha Patani looked like a Barbie Doll in pink drb

    10 times the hot and sexy Disha Patani looked like a Barbie Doll in pink

    Apple launches self service repair program for iPhone All about it gcw

    Apple launches self service repair program for iPhone; All about it

    Man sets his e-bike ablaze after service centre fails to extend timely support - gps

    Watch: Man sets his e-bike ablaze after service centre fails to extend timely support

    Watch Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind-tgy

    Watch: Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind

    For glowing skin to lustrous hair 5 unknown benefits of Ghee you may not have known gcw

    For glowing skin to lustrous hair: 5 unknown benefits of Ghee

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon