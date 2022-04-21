Ex-PM Imran Khan used helicopter to commute to office, spent PKR 550 mn on fuel

When Khan was in power, he used a helicopter to go to his office virtually every day, and the money was spent on the chopper's fuel. Khan was chastised when he began using a helicopter for his daily journey immediately after taking power.

Miftah Ismail, Pakistan's newly appointed Finance Minister, disclosed that previous Prime Minister Imran Khan's helicopter travel between his Bani Gala residence and the PM Secretariat cost Pakistan Rs 550 million to the national exchequer over three years and eight months, according to Samaa TV.

When Khan was in power, he used a helicopter to go to his office virtually every day, and the money was spent on the chopper's fuel. Khan was chastised when he began using a helicopter for his daily journey immediately after taking power. However, Fawad Chaudry, the Information Minister in Khan's cabinet at the time, said that it would cost Rs 55 per mile.

Ismail stated that he had documented proof to back up his allegation. The Finance Minister further stated that the previous PTI administration left a massive circular debt of Rs 2,500 billion in the electricity sector and established a circular debt of Rs 1,500 billion in the natural gas industry.

Ismail further stated that he is at ease working with State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, who was nominated by Imran Khan's administration. To prevent economic issues, the minister stated that the government must reactivate the IMF programme and may borrow money from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Imran Khan government's limitation of oil prices, equivalent to a monthly subsidy of PKR 150 billion, has become a significant issue for the current government, which regards it as a trap to destroy the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration.

