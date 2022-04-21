Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-PM Imran Khan used helicopter to commute to office, spent PKR 550 mn on fuel

    When Khan was in power, he used a helicopter to go to his office virtually every day, and the money was spent on the chopper's fuel. Khan was chastised when he began using a helicopter for his daily journey immediately after taking power.

    Ex PM Imran Khan used helicopter to commute to office spent PKR 550 million on fuel gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    Miftah Ismail, Pakistan's newly appointed Finance Minister, disclosed that previous Prime Minister Imran Khan's helicopter travel between his Bani Gala residence and the PM Secretariat cost Pakistan Rs 550 million to the national exchequer over three years and eight months, according to Samaa TV.

    When Khan was in power, he used a helicopter to go to his office virtually every day, and the money was spent on the chopper's fuel. Khan was chastised when he began using a helicopter for his daily journey immediately after taking power. However, Fawad Chaudry, the Information Minister in Khan's cabinet at the time, said that it would cost Rs 55 per mile.

    Ismail stated that he had documented proof to back up his allegation. The Finance Minister further stated that the previous PTI administration left a massive circular debt of Rs 2,500 billion in the electricity sector and established a circular debt of Rs 1,500 billion in the natural gas industry.

    Also Read | 'Wasn't dangerous when I was in power, will be now,' says former PM Imran Khan

    Ismail further stated that he is at ease working with State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, who was nominated by Imran Khan's administration. To prevent economic issues, the minister stated that the government must reactivate the IMF programme and may borrow money from Saudi Arabia.

    Meanwhile, the Imran Khan government's limitation of oil prices, equivalent to a monthly subsidy of PKR 150 billion, has become a significant issue for the current government, which regards it as a trap to destroy the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration.

    Also Read | 'Freedom struggle begins again today...' Imran Khan's first post after losing trust vote

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Always favour talented people: UK's Boris Johnson indicates visa flexibility for Indians - adt

    Always favour talented people: UK's Boris Johnson indicates visa flexibility for Indians

    Expained Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Explained: Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Brazilian baby boy born with two fully formed penises gets his bigger duplicate chopped off-dnm

    Brazilian baby boy born with two fully formed penises gets his bigger duplicate chopped off

    Recent Stories

    Around 20 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with States and UTs: Centre - adt

    Around 20 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with States and UTs: Centre

    Ananya Panday in bikini: 7 times actress nailed her swimwear looks (Pictures) RBA

    Ananya Panday in bikini: 7 times actress nailed her swimwear looks (Pictures)

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1 - adt

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1

    Apple likely to release its first full screen iPhone in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

    football epl Chelsea supporters demand Christensen to be sent to Barcelona after Arsenal horror snt

    Chelsea supporters demand Christensen to be sent to Barcelona after Arsenal horror

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon