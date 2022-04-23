Watch: Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

The video, which is going viral on social media, shows children screaming as authorities forcibly separate them from their parents.

Unsettling footage has emerged from China where small kids can be seen in Personal Protective Equipment kits in Covid-hit Shanghai.

Shanghai's 26 million residents have been coping with a Covid-induced lockdown for over five weeks. Chinese authorities have been ruthlessly enforcing lockdown to keep the Covid cases under check. Chinese officials have justified their action, saying that the situation could be controlled only through a strict lockdown.

Lockdown has been extended in Shanghai till April 26 even as reports of public outcry over the harsh measures being adopted by the authorities have been growing louder and making headlines.

Public transport has been suspended in Shanghai and services that ensure delivery of essential has been overwhelmed leaving people trapped in their homes in a lurch.

According to reports, Shanghai residents have been forced to organize bulk orders so that they can share it with their neighbours.

However, more than the restrictions, it is the child separation policy that is making the people more agitated. After videos of unaccompanied infants crying in a Shanghai COVID-19 hospital went viral, there have been calls to end the policy.

In fact, foreign diplomats from over 30 countries sent letters to the government against the practice. But the authorities have decided to continue with the tight restriction nevertheless. China recorded 24,411 new Covid-19 cases with 21,423 cases being reported. Twelve more deaths were reported in Shanghai.

Authorities have made RT-PCR tests mandatory even as authorities said they would be lifting the restrictions when virus transmissions outside quarantined areas are eliminated