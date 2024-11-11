Barbie maker Mattel apologises after ‘Wicked’ doll’s package directs customers to porn website

Iconic toymaker Mattel faced public backlash after QR codes on certain Barbie doll packaging were found linked to pornographic website. The digital mishap, which affected a select number of Barbie boxes, led to an immediate response from the company as they work swiftly to remove the impacted products from both store shelves and online listings.

The error arose on the packaging of special-edition Barbie dolls crafted to celebrate the upcoming film Wicked, featuring the beloved characters Glinda and Elphaba. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, these dolls were designed to captivate fans of the classic tale. However, it was social media users who first noticed that scanning the QR code on some of these packages unexpectedly redirected users to adult sites.

Also read: Kanpur road rage: Man stops car on busy road for flowers, another pulls out rifle when confronted (WATCH)

Toymaker issues apology

Barbie doll maker, Mattel, expressed sincere regret, quickly issuing a statement and offering guidance to affected consumers. “We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information,” the company stated.

The toymaker reassured the public that it is working diligently to rectify the issue and has advised customers to cover or discard the QR code if they have purchased one of the impacted dolls. Those seeking further assistance are encouraged to reach out to Mattel’s customer service.

Latest Videos