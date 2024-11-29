Bangladesh: Officials arrest aides of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das during food delivery in prison

As per the latest reports, two aides of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das were arrested by Bangladesh authorities while delivering food to him in jail. He is now in a special cell under strict security.

Dhaka: Two aides of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das were detained by Bangladeshi authorities while they were bringing food to him in prison. This incident highlights the ongoing mistreatment of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus. Following prolonged protests from ISKCON members and the Hindu community, the Bangladesh government granted permission for food to be delivered to Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu Das.

Sheikh Hasina slams Bangladesh govt over Hindu monk Chinmoy Das' arrest, calls for his immediate release

A special permit was obtained to provide meals prepared by a ‘Vaishnav’ chef, and new utensils were also purchased for the ISKCON leader. According to reports, Chinmoy Prabhu was given his prasadam (food) at 3 pm and is currently being held in a special cell with enhanced security measures.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, the Hindu leader involved, was arrested earlier this week and had been expelled from ISKCON before the incident. His arrest sparked violent clashes on Tuesday, which tragically resulted in the death of Advocate Saiful Islam, an assistant public prosecutor.

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on Monday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while preparing to travel to Chattogram for a rally. He was later denied bail and remanded to jail by the Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday in connection with a sedition case.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina  urged the Bangladesh government to release Das immediately, calling the move to jail him "unjust."

Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since August 5, condemned the arrest and called for the safety and security of the Hindu community. She also expressed concern over the killing of a lawyer in Chittagong and demanded punishment for those involved.

"A lawyer has been killed in Chittagong, strongly protesting this murder. Those involved in this murder should be found and punished immediately. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death are terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished," Hasina's statement on X reads.

On Thursday (Nov 28) evening, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) issued a statement clarifying its stance, affirming that it will continue to support Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, despite the fact that he no longer officially represents the organization in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON has not, and does not distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das's rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship."

It further said, "We also support, along with all other sanatani groups, protection and safety of Hindus, and re-establishing an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence with minorities in Bangladesh. Many of our press statements and interviews have made this fully clear. We have only clarified, something that was already said by us in the past many months, regarding him not officially representing ISKCON in Bangladesh."

