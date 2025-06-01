At least two police officers were injured during a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Saturday evening.

At least two police officers were injured during a shooting standoff with a barricaded suspect on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 7.15 pm in Baldwin Park near Filhurst Avenue and Los Angeles Street.

Both officers were transported to local hospitals, one by helicopter and the other by ambulance. Their conditions have not yet been disclosed. It is unclear whether the situation involves an active shooter.

A newly released video captured the intense scene in Baldwin Park, California, where two police officers were shot during a standoff with a barricaded suspect.

A heavy police presence remained at the scene, including dozens of officers and SWAT personnel. Two armored BearCat vehicles were also deployed as part of the response.