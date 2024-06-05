'Badhaai ho': Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights'

Several world leaders, including Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, have congratulated PM Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Several world leaders, including Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepalese PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and expressed their desire to work closely with him.

The Election Commission of India has declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress securing 99. While the BJP-led NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP itself has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 results explained: How marginal drop in BJP vote share led to massive dent in tally

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!" wrote Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a post on X on Wednesday.

The Israel PM's post comes days after the country asked its citizens on Monday to consider India a tourist destination after Maldives prohibited the entry of Israeli tourists into the island country.

It's worth noting that last week India expressed 'deep concerns' about Israeli strikes on the refugee camps in Rafah amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and emphasized that New Delhi has consistently called for the protection of the civilian population and respect for international humanitarian law.

"The heartbreaking loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah is a matter of deep concern. We have consistently called for the protection of the civilian population and respect for international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict," MEA had said referring to the air strikes by Israel on refugee camp in Gaza's Rafah.

Other world leaders congratulate PM Modi

Earlier today, Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy too extended wishes to PM Modi in a post on X. "I welcome the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections," he wrote.

"I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations. Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," Zelenskyy added.

Italian PM Meloni, who said that both countries would continue to work together to "strengthen the friendship that unites" Italy and India. ""Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our people," she said in her post on X.

Also read: Unexpected repudiation of PM Modi: Here's how foreign media reacted after Lok Sabha election results

In response, PM Modi said that his government was "committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests".

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated Modi and voiced his desire to work with the Indian prime minister to advance the bilateral ties.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," said Muizzu, whose statements and actions have hit bilateral ties since the pro-China leader assumed office in November last year.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe extended his warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its victory, highlighting the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under Modi's leadership.

"As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," the Sri Lankan president wrote on X.

Here's a look at some of the reactions by world leaders after PM Modi's historic election victory:

Latest Videos