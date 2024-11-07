ASTONISHING! Saudi Arabian desert sees snowfall for the first time in history; WATCH mesmerizing pics, videos

In an extraordinary turn of weather, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region has witnessed its first recorded snowfall, painting the desert in an unexpected veil of white.

In an extraordinary turn of weather, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region has witnessed its first recorded snowfall, a phenomenon that has painted the desert in an unexpected veil of white. Transforming the normally sun-baked sands into a surreal winter wonderland, this historic snowfall has followed on the heels of a sequence of severe rain and hailstorms that have rattled parts of the Kingdom.

Heavy rains and sizable hailstorms swept across Al-Jawf, preparing the stage for a remarkable shift in temperature that allowed snowfall to settle over the region’s mountainous areas, as reported by Khaleej Times.

Social media users have since been captivated, sharing mesmerizing photos and videos of the snow-covered desert.

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) attributes the spell of hailstorms and unprecedented snow to a low-pressure system arising from the Arabian Sea and reaching Oman. This system has brought moisture-laden air over the region, transforming the familiar desert climate into one marked by thunderous rains, hail, and even snow, breaking climatic records across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia’s meteorological department has issued severe weather warnings for the upcoming days, urging residents to brace for sustained turbulent conditions.

Thunderstorms carrying heavy rains, hail, and powerful winds are predicted to continue, with officials advising the public to prepare for potential disruptions to travel, reduced visibility, and disturbances in daily routines and also take all necessary precautions.

