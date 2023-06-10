Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Annecy: Man accused of stabbing four children held over attempted murder charges

    The French prosecutors said that the actions of the suspected knifeman, who is of Syrian nationality, did not appear to be linked to terrorism. The suspect is due to appear in court later on Saturday, they further added.

    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    A man, who was suspected of stabbing as many as four young children in a playground in the French resort of Annecy is being held on attempted murder charges, French prosecutors said. On Thursday, the children, aged between one and three, were attacked with a knife in a park in the Alpine region.

    It is reportedly said that a British girl was stabbed once by the attacker and was gravely wounded but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. According to various reports, two adults were also injured during the attack and are now out of danger.

    The attack took place at about 9:45 am local time, near the city center and a suspect was arrested immediately and is currently in police custody. Regional deputy Antoine Armand described the attack as "abominable" and said authorities were investigating.

    The French prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, rushed to the scene of the attack. France's National Assembly observed a minute of silence and roads were blocked around the scene of the attack.

     

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 5:24 PM IST
