Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alleged Khalistani operative caught smuggling 50 kg cocaine in US pretends to faint, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    A viral video of an alleged Khalistani operative being apprehended while attempting to smuggle a staggering 50 kg of cocaine worth $1.5 million has sent shockwaves across social media platforms.

    Alleged Khalistani operative caught smuggling 50 kg cocaine in US pretends to faint, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, a video capturing the arrest of an alleged Khalistani operative in the United States has sent shockwaves on social media platforms. The individual reportedly named Kamal Singh, also known as Soorma, was apprehended while attempting to smuggle a staggering 50 kilograms of cocaine worth $1.5 million and allegedly provided by the ISI, Pakistan's intelligence agency, to fund anti-India activities. However, no official confirmation of his arrest has come to light yet.

    The video, which surfaced on various social media channels, depicts the dramatic moment when law enforcement officers intercepted the alleged Khalistani operative and seized the illicit consignment. In a desperate attempt to evade capture, the man is seen feigning unconsciousness not once but twice, adding a bizarre twist to the unfolding saga.

    Also read: 'Incredible Ayurvedic diet reset my system': NFL icon Aaron Rodgers lauds India's traditional medicine (WATCH)

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video and cannot confirm the sequence of events that unfolded

    The footage has sparked widespread outrage with several netizens expressing shock at the brazenness of the individual's alleged involvement in such a large-scale drug smuggling operation.

    "That’s why they have hate for Modi ji that they can’t operate illegal activities under his term," said one user on X.

    Another added, "Been saying it for long, if North America wants to eradicate narcotics from its streets, University campuses, crack down hard on Khalistanis."

    Also read: 1 in 2 million case: Rare Indonesian conjoined twins, born with 4 arms & 3 legs, undergo surgical correction

    A third user commented, "So is the US crackdown on Khalistani Drug peddlers just to mollify India after India clearly pointed out that the US has been interfering in Indian Elections?"

    "The bigger question is will he able to contest Presidential elections in US or he would be needed to be in some jail in India to have that privilege," a fourth user quipped.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to the viral video:

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 2:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Incredible Ayurvedic diet reset my system NFL icon Aaron Rodgers lauds India's traditional medicine (WATCH) snt

    'Incredible Ayurvedic diet reset my system': NFL icon Aaron Rodgers lauds India's traditional medicine (WATCH)

    1 in 2 million case: Rare Indonesian conjoined twins, born with 4 arms & 3 legs, undergo surgical correction see photos snt

    1 in 2 million case: Rare Indonesian conjoined twins, born with 4 arms & 3 legs, undergo surgical correction

    India landed on moon, while we... Pakistan MP points to Chandrayaan-3 to highlight Karachi's woes (WATCH) snt

    'India landed on moon, while we...': Pakistan MP points at Chandrayaan-3 to highlight Karachi's woes (WATCH)

    Pakistan MP credits India's global success to education system, dubs jobless youth of Pak as threat (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan MP credits India's global success to education system, dubs jobless youth of Pak as threat (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Moment 5 gunshots were fired at Slovakia's PM as bodyguards swing into action (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Moment 5 gunshots were fired at Slovakia's PM as bodyguards swing into action (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Kya badhiya makeup kiya hai': PM Modi praises children dressed as himself and CM Yogi at Jaunpur rally (WATCH)

    'Kya badhiya makeup kiya hai': PM Modi praises children dressed as himself & CM Yogi at Jaunpur rally (WATCH)

    Who is Pradeep Pandey? Bhojpuri actor at 77th Cannes Film Festival RBA

    Who is Pradeep Pandey? Bhojpuri actor at 77th Cannes Film Festival

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms second marriage of son with Paravur woman anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms son's second marriage

    Bibhav Kumar, accused of misbehaving with Swati Maliwal, summoned by women's panel gcw

    Bibhav Kumar, accused of misbehaving with Swati Maliwal, summoned by women's panel

    Pangong to Vembanad: 7 lake destinations to visit in India RKK

    Pangong to Vembanad: 7 lake destinations to visit in India

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon