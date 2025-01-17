'Al-Qadir Trust case verdict tarnishes judiciary's reputation': Imran Khan blames 'dictator' after conviction

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has condemned the verdict, calling it a blow to the judiciary’s credibility.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has condemned the verdict, calling it a blow to the judiciary’s credibility. In a statement released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) quoting Khan shortly after the verdict, the ex-PM accused the judiciary of succumbing to political pressure and reiterated his innocence.

"Today’s verdict has tarnished the reputation of the judiciary," said PTI quoting Imran Khan. "In this case, neither I benefited nor did the government suffer any loss. I don’t want any relief. I will face all the cases against me."

Khan, 72, also criticized the current government, accusing it of authoritarian practices. "A dictator is behind all of this. Those who are with him enjoy freedom, while those against him are punished," he said.

He strongly defended his wife, Bushra Bibi, who was sentenced to seven years in the same case. Calling the charges against her "phony," he described her as a housewife with no involvement in the alleged corruption. "My wife has nothing to do with this case. Her sentencing is nothing but a move to infuriate me," Khan added.

The Case and Verdict

The anti-corruption court, led by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, announced the verdict in a makeshift courtroom inside Adiala Jail. The judgment, which had been deferred three times, accuses Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others of causing a loss of 190 million pounds (approximately PKR 50 billion) to the national treasury.

The case, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2023, alleges that funds returned to Pakistan by the UK's National Crime Agency as part of a settlement with a property tycoon were misappropriated. These funds, intended for the national treasury, were allegedly diverted for personal benefits, including the establishment of Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.

Bushra Bibi, as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is accused of benefiting from the settlement, including acquiring 458 kanals of land for the university.

