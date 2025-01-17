Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra to 14 years and 7 years in Al-Qadir Trust case

A Pakistan court on Friday convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the 190 million-pound Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, sentencing them to 14 years and 7 years in prison, respectively.

A Pakistan court on Friday convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the 190 million-pound Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, sentencing them to 14 years and 7 years in prison, respectively. The verdict, delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the anti-corruption court, had been delayed three times, most recently on January 13. The judgment was announced in a makeshift courtroom set up inside Adiala Jail.

The court also imposed fines on the couple, with Imran Khan fined Rs. 1 million and Bushra Bibi fined Rs. 500,000. If they fail to pay the fines, they could face an additional six months in prison.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the case in December 2023, accusing Khan, 72, Bibi, 50, and six others of causing a loss of £190 million (approximately PKR 50 billion) to the national treasury. While Khan and Bibi were prosecuted, the other accused, including a property tycoon, were reportedly out of the country.

The case centers on allegations that £190 million returned to Pakistan by the UK's National Crime Agency, as part of a settlement with the property tycoon, was misappropriated. The funds, intended for the national exchequer, were allegedly diverted for personal benefit, including the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

Bushra Bibi, acting as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is accused of benefiting from the settlement, which included acquiring 458 kanals of land for the university in Jhelum. Khan and Bibi have denied the charges, describing them as politically motivated.

Defense lawyer Faisal Chaudhry stated that the court's verdict could be challenged in higher courts.

Following the announcement of the ruling, lawmakers from Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party staged a protest outside the parliament in Islamabad, claiming that the former prime minister had been unjustly punished.

“This is a bogus case, and we will approach an appeals court against this decision,” said Omar Ayub Khan, a senior party leader who is not related to the former premier.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022, has previously been convicted in three separate cases on charges of corruption, leaking official secrets, and violating marriage laws. He received sentences of 10, 14, and 7 years for these cases, respectively. However, under Pakistani law, he is required to serve the sentences concurrently, with the longest term determining the duration of his imprisonment.

