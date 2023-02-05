After Musharraf's demise, Bilawal changes Twitter profile image to picture of Benzair Bhutto, Nawab Bugti

The chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, which Benazir Bhutto once led, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also shared four photographs of his mother with the caption "Tu zinda rahygi Benazir" (You will live, Benazir).

Following the news of Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf's death, the country's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari changed his Twitter profile picture to a photograph of his mother, Benazir Bhutto and the late Nawab Akbar Bugti, whose murder the former military ruler was named in.

In addition, Bilawal Bhutto, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, previously led by Benazir Bhutto, tweeted four photographs of his mother with the caption "Tu zinda rahygi Benazir" (You will live, Benazir). However, the foreign minister did not issue a formal condolence message.

Also, his sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, shared the same images with the same caption. One of the images includes a short poem demanding justice for Benazir.

For the uninitiated, Benazir Bhutto was killed in a gun-grenade attack during an election rally in Rawalpindi in December 2007.

She had requested Musharraf for increased security, which included tinted windows, jammers, private guards, and additional police vehicles. However, President Musharraf denied increased security to her.

The former junior interior minister and Governor of Balochistan, Nawab Akbar Bugti, and more than two dozen of his tribesmen were killed during a military operation launched on Musharraf's orders in 2006, causing widespread unrest and a surge in Baloch nationalist sentiment in the troubled province.

When Musharraf returned to Pakistan to run for president in March 2013 after living in self-exile for about five years, he was charged in several cases, including the 2007 assassination of Benazir Bhutto and the murder of Nawab Akbar Bugti.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose elder brother Nawaz Sharif was ousted by Musharraf in a bloodless coup in 1999, expressed condolences to Musharraf's family and prayed for the deceased's forgiveness.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to life in prison by a court during Musharraf's regime. Following the intervention of the Gulf Kingdom, the Sharifs were later exiled to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan's former military ruler General (retd.) Pervez Musharraf (79), the mastermind behind the 1999 Kargil War, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Dubai, after a prolonged illness. Musharraf was being treated in a hospital in Dubai. He was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease in which an abnormal protein builds up in organs and impairs normal function. Since 2016, He has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Dubai.

(With inputs from PTI)

