Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Musharraf's demise, Bilawal changes Twitter profile image to picture of Benzair Bhutto, Nawab Bugti

    The chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, which Benazir Bhutto once led, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also shared four photographs of his mother with the caption "Tu zinda rahygi Benazir" (You will live, Benazir).

    After Musharraf's demise, Bilawal changes Twitter profile image to picture of Benzair Bhutto, Nawab Akbar Bugti - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Following the news of Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf's death, the country's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari changed his Twitter profile picture to a photograph of his mother, Benazir Bhutto and the late Nawab Akbar Bugti, whose murder the former military ruler was named in.

    In addition, Bilawal Bhutto, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, previously led by Benazir Bhutto, tweeted four photographs of his mother with the caption "Tu zinda rahygi Benazir" (You will live, Benazir). However, the foreign minister did not issue a formal condolence message.

     

    Also, his sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, shared the same images with the same caption. One of the images includes a short poem demanding justice for Benazir.

    For the uninitiated, Benazir Bhutto was killed in a gun-grenade attack during an election rally in Rawalpindi in December 2007. 

    She had requested Musharraf for increased security, which included tinted windows, jammers, private guards, and additional police vehicles. However, President Musharraf denied increased security to her. 

    The former junior interior minister and Governor of Balochistan, Nawab Akbar Bugti, and more than two dozen of his tribesmen were killed during a military operation launched on Musharraf's orders in 2006, causing widespread unrest and a surge in Baloch nationalist sentiment in the troubled province.

    When Musharraf returned to Pakistan to run for president in March 2013 after living in self-exile for about five years, he was charged in several cases, including the 2007 assassination of Benazir Bhutto and the murder of Nawab Akbar Bugti.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose elder brother Nawaz Sharif was ousted by Musharraf in a bloodless coup in 1999, expressed condolences to Musharraf's family and prayed for the deceased's forgiveness.

    Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to life in prison by a court during Musharraf's regime. Following the intervention of the Gulf Kingdom, the Sharifs were later exiled to Saudi Arabia.

    Pakistan's former military ruler General (retd.) Pervez Musharraf (79), the mastermind behind the 1999 Kargil War, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Dubai, after a prolonged illness. Musharraf was being treated in a hospital in Dubai. He was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease in which an abnormal protein builds up in organs and impairs normal function. Since 2016, He has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Dubai.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: When 'Kargil episode' set Musharraf and Sharif on track of collision

    Also read: Shashi Tharoor condoles Musharraf's demise, calls him 'foe-turned-real force for peace'; BJP slams Congress

    Also read: Musharraf passes away: Timeline of Kargil War architect's engagements with India during his reign in Pak

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly snt

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly

    When 'Kargil episode' set Musharraf and Sharif on track of collision - adt

    When 'Kargil episode' set Musharraf and Sharif on track of collision

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: Timeline of Kargil War architect's engagements with India during his reign in Pakistan - adt

    Musharraf passes away: Timeline of Kargil War architect's engagements with India during his reign in Pak

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: When former Pak president praised Dhoni's long locks; said 'don't get a haircut' watch snt

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: When former Pak president asked Dhoni not to get a haircut - WATCH

    India bans 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis - adt

    India bans 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis

    Recent Stories

    Hum Adanike Hain Kaun series Congress to ask three questions daily to PM Modi details here gcw

    'Hum Adanike Hain Kaun' series: Congress to ask three questions daily to PM Modi

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this RBA

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding details: All you need to know about the grand SHAADI RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding details: All you need to know about the grand SHAADI

    Amazon layoff Here is how much tech giant has to pay to sacked employees gcw

    Amazon layoff: Here's how much tech giant has to pay to sacked employees

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly snt

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon