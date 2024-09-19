Pakistani conjoined twins separated after 14-hr operation, UK surgeon dubs recovery as 'excellent' | SEE PICS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani conjoined twins separated after 14-hr operation, UK surgeon dubs recovery as 'excellent'

    In a remarkable feat of medical expertise, UK surgeons recently successfully separated one-year-old conjoined twins, Minal and Mirha, in a complex and high-risk operation.

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    In a remarkable feat of medical expertise, UK surgeons recently successfully separated one-year-old conjoined twins, Minal and Mirha, in a complex and high-risk operation. The twins, who hail from Pakistan, were joined at the head, a condition known as craniopagus twins, and have now begun their recovery at the Ankara Bilkent City Hospital in Turkey, where the surgery was performed.

    Also read: 'On same page': Pak Defence Minister backs Congress-NC alliance on Article 370 restoration, BJP reacts (WATCH)

    The 14-hour operation, which took place on July 19, was led by Professor Noor ul Owase Jeelani, a renowned pediatric neurosurgeon from London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital. Professor Jeelani, an expert in such intricate procedures, worked alongside a local medical team in Turkey to carry out the successful separation. Despite the extreme challenges posed by the rare condition, both girls are expected to make a full recovery, with plans to return to Pakistan in the coming weeks.

    The surgery was particularly challenging due to the twins being conjoined at the front of their heads, sharing vital blood vessels and brain tissue. The separation of conjoined twins, especially craniopagus twins, is one of the most complex procedures in modern medicine. The operation involved two surgical stages over a three-month period, meticulously planned to minimize risks to the children.

    Speaking to Sky News, Professor Jeelani expressed his optimism about the twins' recovery. “They’re making an excellent recovery, really wonderful. They should be able to return to Pakistan in a few weeks,” he said.

    What made this surgery even more remarkable was the use of cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) technology in its preparation. Surgeons were able to use 3D images of medical scans, integrated with real-world visualizations, to rehearse the procedure before entering the operating theatre. This technology enabled Professor Jeelani and his team to visualize the intricate details of the twins’ anatomy, allowing them to plan each step of the surgery with precision.

    Also read: Amid rising tensions, India issues formal notice to Pakistan for review & modification of Indus Water Treaty

    Professor Jeelani is no stranger to such life-changing surgeries. In 2022, he led a 27-hour marathon surgery to separate Brazilian twins, Bernardo and Arthur Lima, who were also conjoined at the head. That operation, carried out with only four 15-minute breaks for food and water, left Jeelani "absolutely shattered," but it was a testament to his dedication and expertise in this field.

    Reflecting on that earlier case, Jeelani said, “There were a lot of tears and hugs. It was wonderful to be able to help them on this journey.” He added that after the Brazilian twins were separated, they experienced high blood pressure and heart rates, but their vital signs stabilized when they touched hands four days later—an emotional moment for the medical team and family.

    The groundbreaking work of Professor Jeelani is supported by his charity, Gemini Untwined, which raises funds to assist conjoined twins born fused at the head. The charity highlights the rarity and risks of craniopagus twins, a condition that occurs in only 5% of conjoined twin cases—about one in 60,000 births. Tragically, without medical intervention, the survival rate for such twins is extremely low, with approximately 40% being stillborn or dying during labour.

    Through the efforts of Gemini Untwined, families of conjoined twins receive the support and expertise needed for life-saving surgeries. Jeelani’s work continues to offer hope for families around the world, transforming lives through these complex separations.

    As Minal and Mirha recover from their surgery, the medical team remains confident in their progress. Their journey of healing serves as a testament to the power of medical innovation, surgical expertise, and international collaboration. With plans to return home to Pakistan in the coming weeks, the twins’ remarkable story is an inspiring example of how pioneering medical techniques can save lives.

    For now, Professor Jeelani and his team are taking pride in another successful outcome, knowing that their work has not only changed the lives of Minal and Mirha but also pushed the boundaries of medical science for the benefit of future cases.

