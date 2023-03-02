Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties...' Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet

    "Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

    Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

     Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang held a discussion over the ongoing border issues for the first time after the latter became the minister about three months back.  The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in the national capital. 

    "I met minister Chinese Foreign Minister. Our talks were about the current state of our relationship, which many of you heard me describe as 'abnormal'; those were among the adjectives that I used in the meeting," Jaishankar said during the press conference.

    China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    "... Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

    This was Jaishankar and Qin's first meeting since the latter became the Chinese foreign minister in December. 

    Abnormal among adjectives used to describe ties Jaishankar on meeting Chinese counterpart amid G20 meet

    The troops of India and China have been engaged in a border standoff along the line of actual control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. It must be mentioned that the troops have disengaged from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, but de-escalation is yet to take place from there. The areas include Pangong Tso, Gogra heights, and Hot Springs, among others.

    The two sides had held the 17th rounds of military talks to resolve the issue, and recently the diplomats of both countries reviewed the situation along the LAC during their 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

    This was the first WMCC meeting since the 14th meeting held in July 2019 to be held in person. The joint secretary (East Asia) from the ministry of external affairs led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by the director general of the boundary and oceanic affairs department of the Chinese foreign ministry. They also agreed to hold the 18th round of military meetings at the earliest date

    New Delhi has maintained the stance that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No joint communique, Ukraine war forces mere Chair's summary at G20 Foreign ministers' summit

    No joint communique, Ukraine war forces mere Chair's summary at G20 Foreign ministers' summit

    Blame LGBTQ+ people for Turkey-Syria earthquake aftershocks, says top Israeli Rabbi

    Blame LGBTQ+ people for Turkey-Syria earthquake aftershocks, says top Israeli Rabbi

    Miraculous Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH snt

    Miraculous! Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage home Here is what we know gcw

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage home?

    PM Narendra Modi opening remarks at G20 Foreign Ministers meeting

    PM Modi to G20 Foreign Ministers: 'Global governance has failed... Multilateralism is in crisis'

    Recent Stories

    TISSNET Answer Key 2023 to be out on March 3 at admissions.tiss.edu; know details - adt

    TISSNET Answer Key 2023 to be out on March 3 at admissions.tiss.edu; know details

    JNU withdraws new rules imposing fines of up to Rs 50,000 for campus violence, dharna - adt

    JNU withdraws new rules imposing fines of up to Rs 50,000 for campus violence, dharna

    Kim Kardashian SEXY Photos: SKIMS owner elevates hotness in her bold black Bikini vma

    Kim Kardashian SEXY Photos: SKIMS owner elevates hotness in her bold black Bikini

    Agniveer recruitment 2023: Registration commences on March 17; know age limit, salary, other details - adt

    Agniveer recruitment 2023: Registration commences on March 17; know age limit, salary, other details

    football Modi 10 Argentina FM gifts Indian PM World Cup 2022 winning jersey; Messi fans elated snt

    'Modi 10': Argentina FM gifts Indian PM World Cup 2022-winning jersey; Messi fans elated

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon