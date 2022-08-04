Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 Indian-origin men on 'most-violent gangster' list of Canada Police

    "A public safety warning has been issued in partnership with @VancouverPD, @BCRCMP identifying 11 individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence," CFSEU-BC tweeted.
     

    9 Indian-origin men on most violent gangster list of Canada Police gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Canada, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    A list of the most dangerous offenders in Canada associated with severe violence has been released by the Canadian Police. It's interesting to note that nine of the list's eleven males are of Indian descent. The police warned the public to stay away from these individuals. The warning was issued on Wednesday by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), Vancouver Police, and BC Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

    As a result of their continued engagement in gang disputes and connections to very violent situations, 11 people have been identified as posing a serious threat to public safety, according to a tweet from CFSEU-BC.

    Also Read | New York: Customer who shot McDonald's worker over cold fries charged; public outrage rages on

    The names on the list are Shakiel Basra (28), Amarpreet Samra (28), Jagdeep Cheema (30), Ravinder Sarma (35) Barinder Dhaliwal (39) Andy St. Pierre (40) Gurpreet Dhaliwal (35) Richard Joseph Whitlock (40), Amroop Gill (29), Sukhdeep Pansal (33) and Sumdish Gill (28).

    The police issued a warning that anyone around these individuals is placing themselves at danger. The named guys might be the target of violence from rival gang members, according to CFSEU Assistant Commander Manny Mann, who also noted that the listed men pose a threat to their friends and families as well as onlookers. According to him, "We want British Columbians to recognise their faces."

    The warning comes after Meninder Dhaliwal, who was on the 11-man list from the previous year, was shot and killed in Whistler late last month in broad daylight. According to the police, his brother Harpreet was the victim of a shooting in Vancouver's Coal Harbour last year. Gurpreet Dhaliwal, a 35-year-old brother, is also included on the list this year.

    Also Read | US woman with 42 feet inch fingernails breaks world record; wins two Guinness World Records

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US woman with 42 feet inch fingernails breaks world record; wins two Guinness World Records - adt

    US woman with 42 feet inch fingernails breaks world record; wins two Guinness World Records

    China begins live fire military exercises around Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visit gcw

    China begins live-fire military exercises around Taiwan

    Doha Agreement: Was there ever one in place between US and Taliban?

    Doha Agreement: Was there ever one between US and Taliban?

    New York brooklyn Customer who shot McDonald's worker over cold fries charged; public outrage rages on snt

    New York: Customer who shot McDonald's worker over cold fries charged; public outrage rages on

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video - gps

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video

    Recent Stories

    football Surprise surprise Corinthians open the door for Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo snt

    Surprise, surprise! Corinthians open the door for Manchester United star Ronaldo

    Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha receives ED summons

    Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha receives ED summons

    Hollywood Jennifer Coolidge opens up on her American Pie role says she got a lot of sexual action drb

    Jennifer Coolidge opens up on her 'American Pie' role; says she got ‘a lot of sexual action’

    CWG 2022: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sails into women's singles pre-quarters snt

    CWG 2022: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sails into women's singles pre-quarters

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 kindle paper white oppo echo dot 5 best tech gifts you can buy for your siblings gcw

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kindle Paper white to Echo Dot; 5 best tech gifts you can buy for your siblings

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon