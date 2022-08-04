Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US woman with 42 feet inch fingernails breaks world record; wins two Guinness World Records

    Diana Armstrong's longest nail is her right thumb, 4 feet and 6.7 inches long, and her shortest is her left pinky, 3 feet and 7 inches long. She takes special care of her nails because they have earned her two entries in the Guinness Book of World Records.

    US woman with 42 feet inch fingernails breaks world record; wins two Guinness World Records
    Minnesota, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    Diana Armstrong struggles to move freely because her fingernails are 42 feet and 10.4 inches long. Her nails would be taller than a four-story building if her nails were straight. Armstrong used a nail clipper for the last time in 1997. 

    She takes extra care of her nails because they are the reason her name appears in the Guinness Book of World Records for two titles.

    For over 25 years, she has been growing her nails. Her longest nail is her right thumb, which measures 4 feet and 6.7 inches, and her shortest is her left pinky, which measures 3 feet and 7 inches.

    Armstrong earned the records for longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) and longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever after Guinness World Records (GWR) verified the length of her nails.

    Armstrong's nail plan began after her 16-year-old daughter died of an asthma attack.

    "She only did my nails. She polished and filed them for me. She had done my nails the night before. We were awake all night so that I couldn't cut my nails after that."

    Armstrong claimed that her children frequently tried to convince her to trim her fingernails, but she never listened. When she revealed her motivations, the kids finally understood.

    "When she told us the back story, it changed my feelings about it," said Rania, Armstrong's daughter.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
