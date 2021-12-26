2-year-old toddler who chain-smoked ‘40-cigarettes a day’ now unrecognisable, lives healthy nicotine-free life

With government intervention and intensive specialist care, Ardi’s parents were able to wean him off cigarettes.

A two-year-old boy who chain-smoked 40 cigarettes a day now seems unrecognisable after ditching the behaviour years on. Ardi Rizal, from Sumatra, Indonesia grabbed headlines around the globe when he used to be pictured smoking cigarettes while riding his bike seven years ago and caused concern and outrage. Now nine, the young boy has kicked the habit and turned his life around.

The young lad successfully gave up the unhealthy addiction and was pictured looking slimmer and happier in 2017 by replacing his unhealthy diet with fruit and veg. Ardi in 2017 had told CNN, “It was hard for me to stop. If I am not smoking, my mouth taste is sour and my head feel dizzy.” “I am happy now. I feel more enthusiastic, and my body is feeling fresh,” he added.

With government intervention and intensive specialist care, Ardi’s parents were able to wean him off cigarettes.

Shockingly, Ardi grew to become hooked when his personal father handed him a cigarette at 18 months outdated. The government intervened and helped his family wean the child off the cancer-causing fags when his mum sought help from a Government intensive care specialist as she was concerned about how Ardi might hurt himself if he couldn't get a hit of nicotine.

His mum Diana says Ardi would have temper tantrums when she took away his fags. She said she was afraid her son would die because of his addiction.

At the time the unhealthy youngster was guzzling three cans of fatty condensed milk a day, weighing a stone over the healthy average for a boy his age. “He (would) start to smash his head against the wall. He was crazy, hurting himself if he didn’t get a cigarette,” Diana said.

Now, with the help of food specialists, Ardi is now addiction-free, enjoys a nutritious diet and lives a cigarette free life while excelling at school.