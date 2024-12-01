'Will turn hurt that Trudeau has caused into hope Canadians need': Pierre Poilievre addresses crowd (WATCH)

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, has vowed to fight tooth and nail for Canadians as he sets his sights on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 2:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, has vowed to fight tooth and nail for Canadians as he sets his sights on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. "We are going to turn the hurt that Trudeau has caused into the hope that Canadians need," Poilievre said while addressing crowd at Hindu Sabha Mandir. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

"We are in a very dark time in Canada right now. Life costs more, work doesn't pay. Housing costs have doubled, so our young people cannot afford homes. Crime, chaos, drugs and disorder reign in our street and our freedom is under attack. The number of hate crimes now targeting Hindu communities are up by over 100% over the last 8 years. This is the life we have under Justin Trudeau but the good news is we are going to turn the hurt that Trudeau has caused into the hope that Canadians need," said Poilievre.

"We are going to bring home lower prices by getting rid of the inflationary carbon tax and balancing the budget to bring down inflation and interest rates. We will bring home powerful paychecks," he added.

Poilievre (43) assured to reduce taxes and to tackle inflation and the rising prices of food and petrol, and to increase individual liberties.

With the rising cost of living, Poilievre has shifted his focus to fight what he has called "Liberal inflation".

Notably, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's popularity in Canada is plummeting due to unmet public expectations on immigration, inflation, housing, cost of living, climate policies and most importantly treatment of Hindu communities in the country.

