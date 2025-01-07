'Only because he chose side...': Giorgia Meloni defends Elon Musk friendship, slams 'monster' labelling

Speaking with Corriere Della Sera, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni dismissed Elon Musk's portrayal as a "monster," attributing the label to his alignment with politically divisive figures, particularly US President-elect Donald Trump.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has openly lauded Tesla CEO Elon Musk, challenging the widespread criticism he often faces. Speaking with Corriere Della Sera, Meloni dismissed Musk's portrayal as a "monster," attributing the label to his alignment with politically divisive figures, particularly US President-elect Donald Trump.

“Musk is a great personality of our time, an extraordinary innovator who always looks to the future,” Meloni said, highlighting her admiration for the billionaire's ingenuity and forward-thinking.

Meloni suggested that Musk's detractors are primarily driven by his political leanings and prominent role in Trump's transition team, where he is set to hold a critical advisory position. “It makes you smile quite a lot when those who until yesterday exalted Musk as a genius and today instead paint him as a monster, only because he chose the side considered 'wrong' of the barricade. I have always not reasoned this way,” she remarked.

When asked about their personal relationship, the Italian leader emphasized mutual respect and stimulating discussions. “We are definitely two people who have a great relationship. Elon Musk is a brilliant man, and it is always very interesting to talk to him,” she said.

Meloni’s admiration for Musk was also evident during the recent Global Citizen Awards hosted by the Atlantic Council. Musk presented the 47-year-old leader with the prestigious Global Citizen's Award, praising her leadership and vision. In her acceptance speech, Meloni expressed gratitude, “I thank Elon Musk for the beautiful words that he had for me and for his precious genius for the era in which we live.”

A clip of her address, shared by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley Association and reposted by Musk, has since garnered significant attention online.

Meloni’s US visit and Trump’s endorsement

The Italian Prime Minister recently traveled to the US, where she met with President-elect Donald Trump. Trump described Meloni as a “fantastic woman” who has “really taken Europe by storm,” according to CNN. This endorsement comes as Meloni continues to strengthen Italy’s global alliances.

Meloni, a leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party and Politico’s pick for the “most powerful person in Europe” for 2024, assumed office in October 2022. Her visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida also followed a high-profile dinner with Musk and Trump during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Although the specifics of her meeting with Trump remain under wraps, one key issue likely discussed was the detention of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was arrested in Iran last month.

Also read: Cars washed away, flash floods: Dramatic videos capture chaos as heavy rain sweeps Saudi Arabia's Mecca| WATCH

Latest Videos