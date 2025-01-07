'Only because he chose side...': Giorgia Meloni defends Elon Musk friendship, slams 'monster' labelling

Speaking with Corriere Della Sera, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni dismissed Elon Musk's portrayal as a "monster," attributing the label to his alignment with politically divisive figures, particularly US President-elect Donald Trump.

'Only because he chose side...': Giorgia Meloni defends Elon Musk friendship, slams 'monster' labelling shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has openly lauded Tesla CEO Elon Musk, challenging the widespread criticism he often faces. Speaking with Corriere Della Sera, Meloni dismissed Musk's portrayal as a "monster," attributing the label to his alignment with politically divisive figures, particularly US President-elect Donald Trump.

“Musk is a great personality of our time, an extraordinary innovator who always looks to the future,” Meloni said, highlighting her admiration for the billionaire's ingenuity and forward-thinking.

Meloni suggested that Musk's detractors are primarily driven by his political leanings and prominent role in Trump's transition team, where he is set to hold a critical advisory position. “It makes you smile quite a lot when those who until yesterday exalted Musk as a genius and today instead paint him as a monster, only because he chose the side considered 'wrong' of the barricade. I have always not reasoned this way,” she remarked.

When asked about their personal relationship, the Italian leader emphasized mutual respect and stimulating discussions. “We are definitely two people who have a great relationship. Elon Musk is a brilliant man, and it is always very interesting to talk to him,” she said.

Meloni’s admiration for Musk was also evident during the recent Global Citizen Awards hosted by the Atlantic Council. Musk presented the 47-year-old leader with the prestigious Global Citizen's Award, praising her leadership and vision. In her acceptance speech, Meloni expressed gratitude, “I thank Elon Musk for the beautiful words that he had for me and for his precious genius for the era in which we live.”

A clip of her address, shared by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley Association and reposted by Musk, has since garnered significant attention online.

Meloni’s US visit and Trump’s endorsement

The Italian Prime Minister recently traveled to the US, where she met with President-elect Donald Trump. Trump described Meloni as a “fantastic woman” who has “really taken Europe by storm,” according to CNN. This endorsement comes as Meloni continues to strengthen Italy’s global alliances.

Meloni, a leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party and Politico’s pick for the “most powerful person in Europe” for 2024, assumed office in October 2022. Her visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida also followed a high-profile dinner with Musk and Trump during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Although the specifics of her meeting with Trump remain under wraps, one key issue likely discussed was the detention of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was arrested in Iran last month. 

Also read: Cars washed away, flash floods: Dramatic videos capture chaos as heavy rain sweeps Saudi Arabia's Mecca| WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Canada should join US as 51st state': Trump reacts after Justin Trudeau steps down vkp

'Canada should join US as 51st state': Trump reacts after Justin Trudeau steps down

Powerful earthquake strikes Tibet: Death toll rises to 53, over 60 injured; several buildings collapsed watch snt

Powerful earthquake strikes Tibet: Death toll rises to 53, over 60 injured; several buildings collapsed| WATCH

Cars washed away, flash floods: Dramatic videos capture chaos as heavy rain sweeps Saudi Arabia's Mecca (WATCH) shk

Cars washed away, flash floods: Dramatic videos capture chaos as heavy rain sweeps Saudi Arabia's Mecca| WATCH

BREAKING Strong earthquake kills at least 9 people in western China snt

Massive earthquake jolts China, Tibet: Over 30 people killed, tremors felt in Nepal and India (WATCH)

End of Justin Trudeau era: What Canadian PM's departure means for India explained snt

End of Justin Trudeau era: What Canadian PM's departure means for India | Explained

Recent Stories

Mufasa The Lion King OTT release: Know where and when you can watch Disney's HIT film RBA

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: Know where and when you can watch Disney's HIT film

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance shk

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website AJR

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite available now at an unbeatable discount on Flipkart check details gcw

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G available now at an UNBEATABLE DISCOUNT on Flipkart | Check details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon