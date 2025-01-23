'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, responded to allegations of his “Nazi salute” by mocking social media claims linking his behaviour to autism. She criticized the media and hinted her father’s gesture was deliberate, while Musk dismissed the accusations as baseless.

Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, responded to the growing controversy surrounding her father's alleged “Nazi salute” during a rally at the Capitol One Arena shortly after Donald Trump’s inauguration. Her remarks on social media shed light on her reaction to the incident, which sparked a heated debate.

On Tuesday, Vivian Wilson, the daughter of tech mogul Elon Musk, addressed the ongoing accusations surrounding her father’s controversial gesture at a rally. The incident, which occurred shortly after Donald Trump’s inauguration, saw Musk slapping his chest and extending his arm in a stiff, almost formal manner. Critics quickly compared Musk's actions to the fascist salutes made famous by Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, while his supporters dismissed the accusations as a misunderstanding.



Wilson, who legally changed her name after turning 18 to sever ties with Musk, appeared to indirectly comment on the situation through a series of posts on the Instagram platform Threads. While she did not mention her father directly, her comments strongly suggested that she was addressing the controversy surrounding his gesture.

In a cryptic post, Wilson wrote, “I’m just gonna say let’s call a spade a f***ing spade,” before adding, “Especially if there were two spades done in succession based on the reaction of the first spade.” While the reference remained ambiguous, it was clear that she was hinting at the gesture in question, reported TOI.

Musk, however, was quick to defend himself. He called the accusations “baseless” and dismissed the backlash as a tactic used by his critics. “My critics need better dirty tricks,” Musk said, adding, “Attacking political opponents as Adolf Hitler is so tired.”

The situation took a new direction when some people on social media suggested Musk's behaviour could be related to his autism. Wilson responded sarcastically, saying, "I don't know why everyone is reacting so much, I'm just talking about card suits." She also wrote, "There's no proof I'm not talking about card suits. The fact that people are assuming otherwise shows how dishonest the media and others can be."



In a final post, Wilson appeared to insinuate that Musk’s gesture was deliberate, meant to maintain plausible deniability. “For those who can read between the lines, do y’all understand how f***ing easy this is to do? Plausible deniability, honey. Just saying,” she wrote, reinforcing the idea that her father’s actions could have been calculated.

As the controversy continued to make headlines, Musk took to social media to criticize the Wikipedia co-founders for including references to the controversial gesture in his biography. Musk, who is also a father to 12 children, has frequently been the subject of public scrutiny for his outspoken political views and provocative comments.

