'Leave the country within 7 days or face extermination': Chilling threats to Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

In a terrifying escalation of threats against religious minorities in Bangladesh, a leader has delivered a venomous ultimatum, warning the Hindu community to leave the country within seven days—or face extermination. The violent rhetoric, delivered at a charged rally, underscores growing fears for the safety of minorities especially Hindus in the region as extremism takes hold.

The speech, which sent shockwaves through the crowd, was punctuated by cheers and chants of "Allah Akbar," as the unknown leader gave his grim message, riddled with threats and hatred.

The undated clip has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh and sparked outrage.

"Your fathers are gone, your aunts are scared, you too go away," the leader declared, leaving no room for ambiguity in his intentions. His words were a sinister warning to the Hindu and Buddhist communities, urging them to leave or face brutal consequences.

Grim Threats of Extermination

The leader’s speech escalated into open threats of mass violence. "I want to warn, if they have to go to the streets again for their trial, we will again protest on the streets. Still they (minority) are plotting," he said, clearly referring to past protests and the tension between extremist factions and religious minorities. His words painted a grim picture of what lies ahead for those who resist.

Addressing the minority communities, he added ominously: "Sometimes in the name of Hindus, sometimes in the name of minorities, sometimes in the name of Chittagong, sometimes Chittagong Press Club and so-called journalists, I want to alert them. You (minority Hindus, Buddhists) do not exaggerate (minority prosecution justice)."

Perhaps the most chilling part of the speech came when the leader explicitly called for the expulsion—or worse—of minority communities, even alluding to violent genocide. "Fold your tail and leave the country. Leave the country immediately. Your fathers have left the country, your brothers have left the country, Sheikh Hasina has left the country. You shall not Faiziami ... from this country, I warn you. We gave you 1 week ultimatum. From then on, I will start exterminating you. I will exterminate you as long as I live," he threatened.

These words not only invoke fear but also signal the dangerous rise of extremism in the region, with the promise of more violence to come if minorities fail to comply.

The crowd’s enthusiastic response to this rhetoric was equally alarming. With chants of "Allah Akbar," they cheered the leader’s words, creating a hostile atmosphere of intolerance and aggression. The rally’s message is clear: either the Hindu community flees, or they will be forcibly removed—or worse.

Sheikh Hasina's Exit: The Fate of Hindus in Bangladesh

The departure of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s long-standing prime minister, has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of religious minorities in the country. Bangladesh has plunged into chaos, with Islamic radical elements unleashing a wave of violence against Hindus.

During her tenure, Hasina made some efforts to maintain religious harmony, though allegations of persecution against Hindus still persisted. However, with her exit, concerns have mounted that the political vacuum could exacerbate the already fragile position of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Hindus make up less than 10% of Bangladesh’s population and have historically faced waves of violence, displacement, and discrimination. The community has often been the target of mob attacks, land grabs, and systemic oppression. The recent video from Rangpur only highlights what many fear could become more widespread if extremist groups gain further influence in the country.

