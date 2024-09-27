Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Durga puja celebration won't be allowed': Slogans raised as hundreds march on streets in Bangladesh (WATCH)

    As Durga Puja approaches, Bangladesh's Hindu minority faces threats from radical Islamic group, which opposes festival celebrations and idol worship. Protests have erupted against the use of community spaces, amid demands to restrict festivities and remove national holiday status.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    Tensions are rising for the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh as their biggest festival, Durga Puja, approaches. Radical Islamic groups are opposing the open celebration of the festival, and are against nationwide holidays during the festival. Recently, extremist groups also carried out a march in Dhaka's Sector 13, opposing the use of a playground by Hindus, who have been celebrating Durga Puja at the venue for years.

    "Durga puja celebration will not be allowed " this slogan rent the air in Dhaka, as hundreds took out a march on the streets to register their protest against the famous Hindu festival.

    Also read: Bangladesh: Outrage as Hindu students claim forced to wear hijab, memorize Quranic verses (WATCH)

    An organisation called Insaf Keemkari Chhatra-Janta also staged a protest in Dhaka, holding placards in Bangla that read: "No worship everywhere by closing roads, no pollution to water by idol immersion, no worship to idol".

    The group also presented a 16-point demand, which calls for restrictions on public displays of worship and idol immersions, citing concerns over environmental damage. Their demands also include prohibiting road closures for religious events and preventing the use of government relief funds for festival expenses.

    Also read: Pregnant Hindu teacher publicly humiliated in Bangladesh: Viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Insaf Keemkari Chhatra-Janta argues that since Hindus make up less than two per cent of the population, Durga Puja should not warrant public holidays, as it disrupts the lives of the Muslim majority. They also claim that no Muslim should be involved in supporting Hindu festivals, citing religious reasons.

    Their demand also includes removing temples "built by occupying many special lands in Bangladesh".

    These developments are causing increasing concern within the Hindu community, which is preparing to celebrate Durga Puja under heightened stress. The community has faced increased attacks after the fall of the previous Sheikh Hasina-led government.

    Despite assurances of safety and security from the administration, led by Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, the situation remains tense.

    Reports of temple vandalism and idol destruction, particularly in districts like Khulna, have added to the growing anxiety

