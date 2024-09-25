'Eggs-periment'! Man ate 720 eggs in a month and saw his cholesterol drop by 18%. The Science behind it

In an extraordinary quest to unravel the truth, Harvard doctorate student Nick Norwitz took matters into his own hands—literally. Over the course of a month, Norwitz consumed a staggering 720 eggs, averaging 24 eggs per day (an egg, per hour), in an effort to monitor their impact on his cholesterol levels. Contrary to what many experts would expect, his LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels, often dubbed “bad” cholesterol, actually dropped by 18 per cent.

For years, eggs have been celebrated by fitness enthusiasts and nutritionists as a powerhouse of nutrients. But mention them to your doctor, and you might hear a different story—one fraught with warnings about raised cholesterol levels and the looming threat of heart disease.

Egg yolks, high in cholesterol, have been vilified for decades as a danger to heart health. Experts warned that the fatty substance in eggs could clog arteries, leading to cardiovascular issues. However, recent research suggests the cholesterol in eggs may not be as harmful as once thought.

In an extraordinary quest to unravel the truth, Harvard doctorate student Nick Norwitz took matters into his own hands—literally. Over the course of a month, Norwitz consumed a staggering 720 eggs, averaging 24 eggs per day (an egg, per hour), in an effort to monitor their impact on his cholesterol levels. Contrary to what many experts would expect, his LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels, often dubbed “bad” cholesterol, actually dropped by 18 per cent.

LDL, which has been associated with plaque buildup in the arteries, is often viewed as a marker for heart disease and stroke risk. Meanwhile, HDL (high-density lipoprotein), or “good” cholesterol, helps clear excess cholesterol from the bloodstream and transport it to the liver. The longstanding belief has been that egg consumption triggers a spike in LDL, but Norwitz’s experiment tells a different story.

With a PhD in human brain metabolism from the University of Oxford and a medical doctorate underway at Harvard, Dr. Norwitz isn’t just any ordinary health enthusiast. He took to YouTube to share the results of his ambitious dietary challenge, with the video garnering over 160,000 views. His aim? To challenge the misconception that eggs inherently cause cholesterol levels to skyrocket.

“I hypothesized that eating 720 eggs in one month, which alone amounts to 133,200mg of cholesterol, would not increase my cholesterol. Specifically, it would not increase my LDL cholesterol,” Norwitz explained. “And, indeed, it didn’t—not a smidge.”

In fact, despite increasing his dietary intake of cholesterol more than fivefold, his LDL levels didn’t rise—instead, they fell.

To meet the challenge, Dr. Norwitz consumed 24 eggs a day—roughly one egg every hour, provided he didn’t sleep. He even showcased a photo of the 40-plus cardboard egg boxes he accumulated during the month-long experiment. However, his exact diet beyond eggs remains unclear, as does his daily exercise regimen.

Eggs, which contain approximately 186 milligrams of cholesterol per serving, have long been in the same category as red meat and shellfish for their cholesterol content. But why didn’t Norwitz’s LDL levels spike as expected? Some scientists point to how cholesterol interacts with gut receptors, releasing a hormone called cholesin. This hormone signals the liver to reduce LDL production, ultimately helping to balance cholesterol levels.

Halfway through his experiment, Norwitz also introduced 60 grams of carbohydrates into his diet. His carb sources included bananas, blueberries, and cherries, dipped in macadamia butter. By adding carbs, he hoped to further reduce cholesterol levels, as people on low-carb diets often see a rise in LDL due to the body burning fat for energy. When carbohydrates are reintroduced, LDL levels tend to fall.

The results of Norwitz’s experiment have sparked considerable discussion online. One viewer commented, “I clicked because I knew your LDL wouldn’t increase, and I want to share this video with family members who freak out that I’m eating all these eggs and meat!”

Another chimed in, “I’ve eaten eggs almost every day of my 67 years, through all the good and bad talk, and I’ve never given them up. I’m in great health—no doctors, no meds.”

As debates surrounding eggs and cholesterol continue, Dr. Norwitz’s groundbreaking experiment challenges long-held beliefs and opens the door for further exploration into the true effects of dietary cholesterol on heart health.

