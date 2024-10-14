'Defend your people, country...' Hezbollah releases audio of Nasrallah two weeks after his death (LISTEN)

Hezbollah released an audio recording of its slain leader, Hassan Nasrallah, urging his fighters to defend their nation. The recording surfaced more than two weeks after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut on September 27.

In the audio recording, Nasrallah can be heard saying, "My honourable freedom-fighting brothers, peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings. We all look to you; your bright minds, your faithful hearts and your youthful physical prowess; For right after God Almighty, we rely on you, your presence, faith, and resistance to defend your people and families, as well as your country, values and dignity."

"To defend this holy blessed land and this honourable people as well as all of the achievements accomplished through the blood of the martyrs that have made their way to God Almighty before us," he said.

On Sunday, a drone attack in northern Israel injured at least 20 people in the town of Binyamina, according to N12 News. The head of Israel's ambulance service reported that five of the injured individuals sustained serious injuries. In response to ongoing missile attacks from Iran, the United States announced it will deploy an advanced anti-missile system to Israel, accompanied by U.S. troops to operate it, in an effort to bolster Israel’s air defenses.

